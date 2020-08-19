Q: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII NBC-12? I heard she had heart problems, and I have not seen her on the air lately.
Answer: Van Scoy is still on medical leave from the station. "Kim continues to work with her docs to find the right protocols to improve her heart health," Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said. "Just a long journey she is on."
Van Scoy announced her diagnosis of acute congestive heart failure in late June and has been out since then. She has been keeping viewers updated on her Facebook page, facebook.com/WXIIKimberlyVanScoy.
"It was a big shock because I have no risk factors or family history, Van Scoy told SAM in an interview earlier this week. "The good news is, I feel much better than I did. And I'm getting a lot of rest and spending some much needed time with our family. The next step will likely be a biventricular pacemaker and defibrillator. I'm waiting to see a surgeon about that right now. So I'll be out of work a little while longer."
You can send her notes of encouragement to her on Facebook, which she said is the best way to contact her. You can also send "snail mail" cards and letters care of WXII, 700 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
Q: We haven't seen Carly Cassady on WXII in a couple of weeks. Is she on vacation? There has been no announcement of her leaving that we have seen.
Answer: Cassady left WXII after two years last month for a job in a larger market. She is now part of the weather team on Fox 31 in Denver, Colorado. She started on air there last week. You can keep up with her on facebook.com/CarlyCassadyWX.
Her departure was first announced on the weekend morning news on the shift she worked, Butt said, "so those loyal to your show see it first," and then the station shared the news on social media. Several of her coworkers posted congratulations to her, and Lanie Pope gave her a giant cookie that read "Best of Luck We Will Miss You." Cassady responded that she was "thankful for the past two years, advice and friendship!
As to why you may have missed the coverage of her departure, "It was all more disjointed than normal because of the pandemic," Butt said. "She was only in the building for the weekend AM shows, working from home all other times."
Food Pantry
SAM occasionally gets questions from readers about food pantries and clothing distribution centers for the needy. One such group is the Triad Dream Center at 3650 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, which has the "Care and Share" food pantry that operates from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. They also run the Redress Clothing Boutique on the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon, and are in the process of adding a counseling center and a program to provide mentoring services to assist people who want to break the cycle of poverty, said Maureen Bogan, a board member at the center.
You can find out more information at www.triaddreamcenter.com. "Although services did need to go curbside service for a few weeks, they have returned to full service with CDS guidelines in place for hygiene, masks, social distancing and lobby limits," Bogan said. The website also has information on a virtual food drive for people who would like to donate to the organization.
