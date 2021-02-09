Ask SAM: Is there help for vaccinating homebound people?

Q: My father is 96 years old, has dementia and is homebound. Is there a service in our city that would provide home visits to the elderly to receive the vaccination? I myself will be 75 this year and am unable to take him to the vaccination clinics in our area. If he falls, I am unable to lift him back up and have no one else to help with him because of COVID, so home visits for the vaccination are our only option at this time. Will this service become available soon for patients like us who are truly homebound?