Ask SAM: Is there help for vaccinating homebound people?

Q: My father is 96 years old, has dementia and is homebound. Is there a service in our city that would provide home visits to the elderly to receive the vaccination? I myself will be 75 this year and am unable to take him to the vaccination clinics in our area. If he falls, I am unable to lift him back up and have no one else to help with him because of COVID, so home visits for the vaccination are our only option at this time. Will this service become available soon for patients like us who are truly homebound?
J.L.
Answer: Unfortunately, there isn’t anything right now. Glenda Dancy, the assistant public health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that “currently we do not have a homebound service that provides vaccinations for individuals that are homebound. I would work through the individual’s primary care provider to arrange these services.”
Q: Food Lion in Lexington collects glass for recycling. I thought glass was no longer recycled in North Carolina. Do they just throw it away? M.F.
Answer: They do recycle glass. Kelly Powell, a spokesperson for Food Lion said, “at Food Lion, we are strongly committed to operating as responsible neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. We continue to maintain recycling partnerships to ensure glass is recycled where available which still includes areas in North Carolina. This has helped us achieve a 79% recycling rate for items such as recycling cardboard, plastic bags and comingle recycling, which includes glass.”
Q: I am looking for a dental school or something that helps low income patients that have dental issues. Our son is on disability and he has several cavities that need attention. If you know of anywhere or anybody that can help I would appreciate it. I know he’s not the only in this situation. He has four bad teeth. I’m worried but we don’t have the extra money to help him out.
V.G.
Answer: Judi Saint Sing, the marketing and public relations manager at Forsyth Tech told us about the college's dental clinic. “Forsyth Tech has a Dental Education Clinic that is open and seeing patients with safety protocols in place as established by the American Dental Association (ADA), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“Services include a wide range of dental care including cleanings, x-rays and fillings. Patients may call 336-734-7550 for a new patient initial exam. Visit the website for more information on services, www.forsythtech.edu/student-services/student-resources/dental-clinic/”
Black History Month presentation
The Big 4 Alumni Association, which consists of former students of the four historically Black high schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System, will hold a nostalgic walk through the halls of the historically Black high schools in observance of Black History Month at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 on the Big 4 YouTube channel. The schools are Anderson, Atkins, Carver, and Paisley. The presentation will feature a look back to the founding and staff of each school. For more information, go to www.big4fc.org.
