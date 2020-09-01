Q: On Friday, I was driving near where work was being done on the Beltway when my car was hit by a watery green spray that got all over my windshield and car. It was a significant amount. It dried fairly quickly, but I am concerned it may have damaged my car's paint. What was this substance?
V.T.
Answer: "The substance is a mixture of grass seed, fertilizer and mulch material used for erosion control purposes," said Pat Ivey with the N.C Department of Transportation. The process is known as "hydroseeding." Since you gave us your contact information, we shared it with the Department of Transportation. Ivey said that the DOT would reach out to you to determine the extent of any potential damage to your vehicle. If you have not heard from someone by the time this answer runs, let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Q: I completed the mandatory training required to become a substitute teacher in February, and then COVID-19 hit. I was approved for unemployment benefits, and have been getting them, but since the schools are still closed, how can I find out if I am still eligible?
M.M.
Answer: "Under normal circumstances substitute teachers are not eligible for unemployment because they are temporary employees with no guarantee of continued employment," said Pat Rocca, program officer for human resources administration for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. "However, because of the pandemic, for anyone who is a substitute teacher and who has applied for unemployment, we are using a disaster-related separation due to COVID-19 as a reason. It is our understanding that the Department of Employment Security is granting the substitutes unemployment if they meet all other criteria for unemployment."
Q: I see children playing in my neighborhood during the day when my understanding is that they are supposed to be doing online learning. Are the schools monitoring that children are, in fact, doing their school work and parents are monitoring their studies? This is very troubling.
C.W.
Answer: "Teachers are building in their schedule some time away from the computer so that students do have 'brain breaks' and some 'recess' time," said Brent Campbell, spokesman for the WSFC school system. "Students need those breaks away from the screen. It is highly likely that some of that is what this person is seeing."
