Ask SAM: My father is a retired mail carrier, does he have to file a state tax return?

Q: My parent is an 80-year-old, widowed, retired mail carrier. We now have the task of filing his taxes for him. We are being told that some retired mail carriers are exempt from having to file state income taxes. We also have none of his proof of expenses for the previous four years, even if he does have to file. What information can you give us on a situation like this?
Answer: Thomas Beam, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Revenue, explains the requirement to file a state individual income tax return:
“In general, regardless of an individual’s current or previous profession, resident individuals who have gross income that exceeds the North Carolina standard deduction must file a State individual income tax return. Gross income includes your wages, dividends, capital gains, business income, retirement distributions as well as other income. A resident individual whose gross income exceeds the North Carolina standard deduction has a requirement to file the State individual income tax return even if the individual’s income is exempt from North Carolina individual income tax.
“As a result of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s decision in Bailey v. State of North Carolina and the settlement subsequently reached in that case, North Carolina may not tax retirement benefits received by a retiree (or by a beneficiary of a retiree) from qualifying state, local, or federal retirement systems if the retiree was vested in the retirement system as of August 12, 1989. For most government retirement systems, a person is vested if the person had five or more years of creditable service in a qualifying state, local or federal retirement system as of August 12, 1989. For certain retirement systems, the vesting period is less. For additional details about which retirees qualify and a complete list of qualifying federal retirement systems, see Section VI (Bailey Settlement) of the 2020 Personal Taxes Bulletin.”
According to Section VI, the Federal Civil Service Retirement System is a qualifying federal retirement system and the U.S. Postal Service is included in the Civil Service.
“In addition to Bailey qualified retirement benefits, Social Security and railroad retirement benefits are not subject to North Carolina individual income tax.”
Obtaining Documentation Needed to File State Individual Income Tax Return
“The starting point for the state individual income tax return is the federal adjusted gross income. Therefore, if the individual has filed a federal individual income tax return, he or she may use the information from the federal individual income tax return to complete the state individual income tax return. If the taxpayer does not have copies of the federal individual income tax returns and income statements, the taxpayer can contact the IRS and request a Record of Account Transcript and a Wage and Income Transcript from the IRS. The taxpayer may also contact his or her retirement system administrators and request the administrator to reissue or provide copies of the Form 1099-R for applicable tax years."
For more information about filing state individual income tax returns, review Form D-401, N.C. Individual Income Tax Instructions, for the applicable tax years.
