Ask SAM: My father is a retired mail carrier, does he have to file a state tax return?

Q: My parent is an 80-year-old, widowed, retired mail carrier. We now have the task of filing his taxes for him. We are being told that some retired mail carriers are exempt from having to file state income taxes. We also have none of his proof of expenses for the previous four years, even if he does have to file. What information can you give us on a situation like this?

M.G.

Answer: Thomas Beam, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Revenue, explains the requirement to file a state individual income tax return:

“In general, regardless of an individual’s current or previous profession, resident individuals who have gross income that exceeds the North Carolina standard deduction must file a State individual income tax return. Gross income includes your wages, dividends, capital gains, business income, retirement distributions as well as other income. A resident individual whose gross income exceeds the North Carolina standard deduction has a requirement to file the State individual income tax return even if the individual’s income is exempt from North Carolina individual income tax.