Ask SAM: Ola Mae Forte died as she lived

The school was in a tall brick building, with an assembly room on the first floor, a dormitory on the second and classrooms on the third.

The motto: "LaMae is our name, to beautify is our aim."

Its function: "To train colored women and men for a gainful occupation, where they can be of more benefit to themselves and their race."

About 40 students matriculated each year, from as far away as Long Island, N.Y. Some boarded, though many lived in Winston-Salem and just came for the day. They took classes ranging from anatomy and hygiene to shop management and marketing.

For recreation, the women played on a basketball team. They also held fashion and hair shows, culminating in a parade of hair styles by the graduates at commencement.

In the 1940s, many male veterans came to the school on the G.I. Bill. A federal investigation showed that some were not attending class or taking their licensing exams. In 1951, Forte had to pay a $10,000 fine and was given a two-year suspended sentence.

The school continued on for 30 years, until it closed in 1975. The building was torn down about 1988.