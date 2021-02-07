Ask SAM: Quietly getting the job done

When Woodruff ran in 1976, her platform was pretty simple. She wanted to consolidate the recreation and parks departments of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, decentralize the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office by placing deputies in outlying areas of the county, make improvements at Reynolds Health Center and implement an affirmative action hiring plan to promote county employees and encourage them to further their education.

Woodruff also wanted to give pay raises to county employees beginning with janitors and maids, saying, “‘They have to spend the same for a loaf of bread’ as teachers and administrators.”

Woodruff won reelection in 1982, 1990, and 1994, losing in 1980, 1986, and 1988. In 1990, after the county went to a district/at-large commissioner election, to ensure Black representation on the board, Woodruff won the first District A seat. She was named vice chairwoman of the commissioners in 1994. In all, Woodruff spent 14 years as a county commissioner.

In addition to her time as a commissioner, Woodruff also served on many community and agency boards. They include, The United Way of Forsyth County, the Arts Council, the Citywide Neighborhood Coalition, the Red Cross, Piedmont Triad Partnership, Forsyth County Social Services board, the NAACP, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Senior Services Inc. and she was a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

She died Jan. 7, 1997 after a brief illness. After she died, Woodruff was described by fellow commissioner Pete Brunstetter as the “spiritual leader of the board. She had a very Christ-like love and compassion. If everybody in the community went around and practiced love and compassion like Mazie practiced on a daily basis, it would be a much better community to live in.”

