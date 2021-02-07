Ask SAM: Quietly getting the job done

Quietly getting the job done
Mazie Woodruff was born Sept. 25, 1922 in Martinsville, Va. Her family moved to Winston-Salem when she was 4. She was a graduate of Atkins High School.
That is the beginning of a life spent in service to her community.
Woodruff cared deeply about people and worked tirelessly to improve the community. In the 1950s she worked with residents in Thurmond Street area to get the street paved. When her seven children were in school she was an active PTA member.
Woodruff was an advocate for people who might otherwise not have anyone.
"I'm just the kind that wants to have a voice," she said in 1988.
She was elected second vice president of the Forsyth County Democratic Party in 1976.
Woodruff was a regular attendee at the meetings of the Winston-Salem board of aldermen (now city council), Winston-Salem/Forsyth County board of education, and the Forsyth County commissioners. She was appointed by the county commissioners to the Reynolds Health Center advisory board in 1975.
Woodruff worked quietly in the background, making sure the problems got the attention, not her.
She was the first African American to be elected to the Forsyth County board of commissioners. Woodruff won her first seat as a commissioner in 1976 when commissioner elections were county-wide.
When Woodruff ran in 1976, her platform was pretty simple. She wanted to consolidate the recreation and parks departments of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, decentralize the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office by placing deputies in outlying areas of the county, make improvements at Reynolds Health Center and implement an affirmative action hiring plan to promote county employees and encourage them to further their education.
Woodruff also wanted to give pay raises to county employees beginning with janitors and maids, saying, “‘They have to spend the same for a loaf of bread’ as teachers and administrators.”
Woodruff won reelection in 1982, 1990, and 1994, losing in 1980, 1986, and 1988. In 1990, after the county went to a district/at-large commissioner election, to ensure Black representation on the board, Woodruff won the first District A seat. She was named vice chairwoman of the commissioners in 1994. In all, Woodruff spent 14 years as a county commissioner.
In addition to her time as a commissioner, Woodruff also served on many community and agency boards. They include, The United Way of Forsyth County, the Arts Council, the Citywide Neighborhood Coalition, the Red Cross, Piedmont Triad Partnership, Forsyth County Social Services board, the NAACP, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Senior Services Inc. and she was a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
She died Jan. 7, 1997 after a brief illness. After she died, Woodruff was described by fellow commissioner Pete Brunstetter as the “spiritual leader of the board. She had a very Christ-like love and compassion. If everybody in the community went around and practiced love and compassion like Mazie practiced on a daily basis, it would be a much better community to live in.”
