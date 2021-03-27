Ask SAM: River otter needs your vote

Another type of March Madness is taking place this year. It's fun and involves a mural of an adorable river otter.
The otter is on the water tank on Sides Road, just off Peters Creek Parkway. It is in the Final Four for an award from the Engaging Local Government Leaders. It is an organization that provides information and connection to local government employees across the country.
The tank was painted in the spring of 2018 by a Florida based artist named Daas as part of the City of Winston-Salem's public art initiative. It is 50 feet vertically and 270 feet horizontally. It covers about 15,000 square feet. Its official name is "A Morning on the Yadkin River."
According to officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities there were 85 nominees of water, sewer or stormwater facilities from all over the country. The otter tank has made it to the Final Four, after beating Cincinnati’s Elsinore Arch by 99 votes last week in the Elite Eight.
Otter's competition this week is the Winder, Georgia rock quarry. Winder (pronounced WINE-der) is about 40 miles east of Atlanta.
Anyone with an email address is eligible to vote one time each week. To cast your vote for otter, go to elgl.org and click on Winder, GA vs Winston-Salem, NC. Then click on the Vote! Vote! Vote! link.
The other pairing for the Final Four is the Athens, GA water reclamation facility and Lake Lenexa and Blackhoof Park in Lenexa, KS. The nomination information is included with each entry.
Utilities officials said that Daas found out about otter's run in the competition, voted for it and is encouraging others to vote for it, as well.
In a statement, Daas told officials, “I am very thrilled to have our Sides Road Otter Mural in the ELGL Knope Award Competition,” Daas said. “The large participation in voting from the community, which brought our water tank into the Final 4, really shows how much public art can make a positive, meaningful impact and serve as an example to encourage creative use for these types of municipal water facilities around the country.”
They said that otter has received votes from all over the country and even Chile.
In 2018 as he was beginning to work on the project, Daas told a Journal reporter, "In this design, I kind of see it as confetti, the otter waking up to greet the city," Daas said of the diamonds of color that splinter from the face of the otter in his design.
"Otters are native to the Yadkin River which serves as the main source of water for the region. The mural was created through a public/private partnership with the Lidl grocery chain, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities and the Winston-Salem Public Art Commission," officials said in a press release.
In the past the ELGL has chosen the best city hall, the best library, and the best park.
Voting ends at noon Monday. Again to vote, go to go to elgl.org and click on Winder, GA vs Winston-Salem, NC. Then click on the Vote! Vote! Vote! link.
The utilities department has a time-lapse video of Daas creating the mural at youtu.be/P8yNR4gogGE. There is an interview with Daas at youtu.be/2gmPQvZDtNk.
Thank you to the vaccination workers at the fairgrounds
B.W. wanted to thank the people working at the fairgrounds vaccination location for their kindness and caring when she got her COVID-19 shot recently.
