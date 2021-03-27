Ask SAM: River otter needs your vote

Another type of March Madness is taking place this year. It's fun and involves a mural of an adorable river otter.

The otter is on the water tank on Sides Road, just off Peters Creek Parkway. It is in the Final Four for an award from the Engaging Local Government Leaders. It is an organization that provides information and connection to local government employees across the country.

The tank was painted in the spring of 2018 by a Florida based artist named Daas as part of the City of Winston-Salem's public art initiative. It is 50 feet vertically and 270 feet horizontally. It covers about 15,000 square feet. Its official name is "A Morning on the Yadkin River."

According to officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities there were 85 nominees of water, sewer or stormwater facilities from all over the country. The otter tank has made it to the Final Four, after beating Cincinnati’s Elsinore Arch by 99 votes last week in the Elite Eight.

Otter's competition this week is the Winder, Georgia rock quarry. Winder (pronounced WINE-der) is about 40 miles east of Atlanta.

Anyone with an email address is eligible to vote one time each week. To cast your vote for otter, go to elgl.org and click on Winder, GA vs Winston-Salem, NC. Then click on the Vote! Vote! Vote! link.