Ask SAM: Scammers are out in force

Q: I got a call from a man telling me that there was a free piece of medical equipment for me through Medicare. He then wanted my Social Security number and information from my Medicare card. I thought it was a scam and hung up. Was it a scam?
R.V.
Answer: You were right to hang up. One of the long line of telephone scams is calling people to tell them there is a piece of free medical equipment for them in exchange for their Social Security and Medicare information. According to the Social Security website, “Social Security will never do any of the following: Call you to demand an immediate payment; demand that you pay a debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe; require a specific means of payment, such as requiring you to pay with a prepaid debit card; ask you for your personal information or credit or debit card numbers over the phone; or threaten you with arrest or deportation. If you receive one of these scam calls or emails, do not provide them with any information. You should: Hang up immediately; for Social Security impersonations, contact Social Security’s Office of Inspector General at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.”
The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina has this information Medicare fraud: “By law, no one is allowed to make unsolicited calls to consumers about durable medical equipment. If they do, it’s Medicare fraud. And taxpayers’ foot the bill for all the unwanted products.”
Here are some other examples of durable medical equipment fraud from the BBB: “Suppliers who want you to use their doctors who then prescribe unnecessary medical equipment; doctors or suppliers charge for items you never received; companies that bill for duplicate orders; older adults who allow their Medicare number to be used in exchange for money or other things. And here’s one more reason to care about durable medical equipment fraud: if you receive an unnecessary piece of equipment but don’t report it, when the time comes and you need the device, Medicare may not pay the bill for it — saying they already covered it years earlier.”
To report scams call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227).
Another favorite of the scammers is calling to tell you that your car is of warranty is running and they’ll sell you a car repair warranty.
The Federal Communications Commission has put out a warning about these calls.
"During the call — which often begins automated or pre-recorded — you may be instructed to press a certain number or stay on the line, then asked to provide personal information, which potentially can be used to defraud you," they warn. "What makes it particularly hard to discern if this type of call is fraudulent is that the scammer may have specific information about your particular car and warranty that they use to deceive you into thinking they are a legitimate caller."
Don't be fooled; it is relatively easy to get basic information about your car, and they will try to use a few basic facts to manipulate you into revealing more.
Don't give the caller any personal information. That includes Social Security number, credit card information, driver's license, passwords or bank account information to any caller unless you can verify you are dealing directly with a legitimate company that you have an established business relationship with.
