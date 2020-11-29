Ask SAM: Scammers are out in force

Answer: You were right to hang up. One of the long line of telephone scams is calling people to tell them there is a piece of free medical equipment for them in exchange for their Social Security and Medicare information. According to the Social Security website, “Social Security will never do any of the following: Call you to demand an immediate payment; demand that you pay a debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe; require a specific means of payment, such as requiring you to pay with a prepaid debit card; ask you for your personal information or credit or debit card numbers over the phone; or threaten you with arrest or deportation. If you receive one of these scam calls or emails, do not provide them with any information. You should: Hang up immediately; for Social Security impersonations, contact Social Security’s Office of Inspector General at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.”