Q: Should we wear masks when we go through the drive-thru at restaurants? I know the workers are wearing masks, but should I put mine on?
R.J.
Answer: Yes. “A person should wear a mask when they cannot maintain proper social distancing, which is six feet,” said Joshua Swift, public health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
When you are interacting with a worker at a restaurant, even through the drive-through window, you will likely be closer than that, at least briefly, so it’s better to play it safe.
Q: Will Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students still have the option of attending Virtual Academy at the end of the first 2020-2021 nine-week quarter, if schools decide to return to in person learning?
J.C.
Answer: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will reopen the application period for Virtual Academy whenever the announcement is made that all other schools will begin in-person instruction, according to Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school system.
“At that time, people will be able to apply for Virtual Academy if they are not already in it and would like to continue learning remotely instead of going back to their home or assigned school for in person learning,” he said. “Keep in mind, once accepted, they become students of the Virtual Academy and no longer students at their home or assigned school.
“We have a series of FAQ’s on our website and lots of information for parents interested in the WS/FCS Virtual Academy.” You can find that information at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/virtualacademy
Q: What is the procedure to follow if one requests and receives a mail-in ballot, but then decides to vote in person instead?
J.L.
Answer: “As long as a voter has not returned their absentee by-mail ballot, they may change their mind and vote in person,” Tim Tsujii, head of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said.
If you have already returned your absentee ballot, you have already voted and cannot do so in person afterwards.
Q: I mailed my absentee ballot request several weeks ago; is there a way to confirm that it was received?
J.D.
Answer: Beginning Sept. 4, voters will be able to check the status of their absentee request online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. “Search your name and click on the Absentee Request tab,” said Tim Tsujii. “Until then, voters who have recently submitted their absentee ballot request form, may call the Board of Elections office at 336-703-2800 to confirm their request form has been received.”
Q: My leaves are turning brown and coming down. What would be the reason for this?
P.H.
Answer: “My guess would be this is due to the high heat and dryness that we are facing at this time,” said Keith Finch, head of vegetation management for the city. “There comes a point when a tree says, ‘I am losing too much water’ and will drop leaves with the hope of saving itself. We see this a lot in the summer when we face dry and very hot conditions. Normally, this is not a reason to be alarmed and the trees will be fine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.