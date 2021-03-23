Ask SAM: Some shady people showed up at my door to sell magazines. They only take checks, sparking questions.

Q: Recently, salespeople with Optimum Reading Service have stopped by my house asking for me to write a check for magazines and books. They did not accept credit cards, they had paper receipts, and no materials from the company to look over. The first person said that I wouldn’t actually get the materials but they would be donated to organizations that needed them. The second person said that once the sale is made, the follow up is out of her hands. She said the company brought them up here to Winston-Salem from out of state, and provides board and food, and she has to make a certain number of sales to receive a bonus. They both had stories that elicited my compassion, but I looked up the company and saw many negative BBB complaints. Is this company legit or a scam?
D.H.
Answer: Companies must be registered with the City of Winston-Salem in order to do door-to-door pedaling. Lt. Todd Hart, of the Winston-Salem Police Department said that, “Currently Optimum Reading Service does not have a permit to solicit door to door inside the city limits of Winston-Salem.
“Your readers can ask the salesperson if they have a permit to sell door to door. If there is a concern if the company has a permit to sell door to door, then the citizen can call the non-emergency phone number with the Winston-Salem Police Department so a police officer could be dispatched to that area to verify if the salesperson has a city permit.”
The non-emergency phone number for the police department is 336-773-7700.
Q: I was just told by an insurance agent that changing auto insurance companies often can mean higher rates. We are told by consumer advocates to check prices every year to get the lowest prices. If we do this and take the lowest price each year our rates will be more. Why do we have to pay a penalty for being frugal?
J.M.
Answer: Marla Sink, a spokeswoman with the N.C. Department of Insurance said that it doesn’t cost anything to shop with various insurance companies for auto insurance quotes. “However, it is generally better to switch companies on the policy renewal date as there could be a penalty for canceling the coverage early (short rate cancellation) and switching insurers during the policy term.”
Sink also gave us some additional information from the NCDOI website: “The insurance company is charging me a fee because I canceled my policy with them. Is this legal?
“The company may be assessing you what is called a short rate cancellation. If you canceled your auto policy prior to the policy’s expiration date, your contract allows them to cancel on a short rate basis. The company will calculate how many days the policy was in force and using percentages in the personal auto manual, calculation will be done to determine how much is owed or if a refund is due. Short rate cancellation is not a NC law, but it is a part of the policy contract.”
