Ask SAM: Some shady people showed up at my door to sell magazines. They only take checks, sparking questions.

Q: Recently, salespeople with Optimum Reading Service have stopped by my house asking for me to write a check for magazines and books. They did not accept credit cards, they had paper receipts, and no materials from the company to look over. The first person said that I wouldn’t actually get the materials but they would be donated to organizations that needed them. The second person said that once the sale is made, the follow up is out of her hands. She said the company brought them up here to Winston-Salem from out of state, and provides board and food, and she has to make a certain number of sales to receive a bonus. They both had stories that elicited my compassion, but I looked up the company and saw many negative BBB complaints. Is this company legit or a scam?