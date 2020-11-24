Ask SAM: Thanksgiving open restaurants, closed stores

Open on Thanksgiving

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and what they’ll be serving:

◆ K&W Cafeterias will be offering its $9.99 Thanksgiving special to-go packages for family gatherings at all locations.

◆ Arcadia Family Restaurant and Pizzeria 125 Milers Creek Drive, Winston-Salem, off N.C. 150 in Northern Davidson County, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Taking reservations for dine-in, call 336-764-3300.

◆ East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular menu only. 336-377-9191.

◆ Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with turkey and honey-glazed ham in addition to regular items. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.

◆ Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 336-377-9227