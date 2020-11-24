Ask SAM: Thanksgiving open restaurants, closed stores

Open on Thanksgiving
Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and what they’ll be serving:
◆ K&W Cafeterias will be offering its $9.99 Thanksgiving special to-go packages for family gatherings at all locations.
◆ Arcadia Family Restaurant and Pizzeria 125 Milers Creek Drive, Winston-Salem, off N.C. 150 in Northern Davidson County, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Taking reservations for dine-in, call 336-764-3300.
◆ East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular menu only. 336-377-9191.
◆ Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with turkey and honey-glazed ham in addition to regular items. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.
◆ Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 336-377-9227
◆ C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St., Kernersville, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an $8.99 Thanksgiving special with turkey and dressing, two vegetables, a dessert, bread and drink.
◆ Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will have lunch and dinner options. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.
◆ Bootleg Ramen is offering its regular menu selections and a special Thanksgiving menu that includes country ham broth, raw noodles (standard with every order, and house-made benne noodle), fried jowl bacon, BoxCarr cheese, spicy hermit kimchi, soy marinated egg, scallion, chili nug + bootlegger sauce. Orders must be placed in advance and the food will be delivered. Delivery is free for about 10 miles from downtown Winston-Salem; fee charged for anything outside that. The menu is available at bootlegramen.com. Orders can be placed through Facebook messenger or email bootlegnoodles@gmail.com.
◆ Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a limited menu. Reservations are not required. 336-724-5262.
◆ Golden Corral, 180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will also have Thanksgiving meals-to-go.
Also, such chains as Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open.
Store closings
The following stores will be closed on Thursday:
◆ Academy Sports and Outdoors
◆ Aldi
◆ Costco
◆ Dick’s Sporting Goods
◆ Dillard’s
◆ JC Penney
◆ Kohl’s
◆ Lidl
◆ Lowe’s Home Improvement
◆ Publix
◆ Target
◆ Trader Joe’s
◆ Walmart, Sam’s Club
Stores that will have different hours:
◆ Harris Teeter will close at 2 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. Friday
◆ Lowes Foods, open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
◆ Belk will open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The store will close for a few hours and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.
◆ Food Lion will be open regular hours
New License Plate Agency opens
A new License Plate Agency opened Tuesday at 1650 Liberty Drive, in the Liberty Drive Commons Shopping Center in Thomasville.
It hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.
Mary Knight, the contractor for the High Point office will also be the operator in Thomasville.
The new agency replaces a previous agency in Thomasville that closed in December 2019.
LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations.
For more information about the LPA, call 336-474-6755.
