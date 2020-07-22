Q: To whom do we complain about the trash outside the Super Compare grocery store on Peters Creek Parkway? It’s been like this for weeks. Will the city check it?
M.J.
Answer: The dumpster is not used by supermarket but by other tenants in Parkway Plaza, said Yadi Taveras of Compare Foods. The grocery store has a separate dumpster behind the building, she said.
The city has inspected that site, and a notice of violation was issued to Parkway Plaza on July 16, according to Bruce Bailiff, code enforcement senior project supervisor with the city. The shopping center has until Aug. 17 to be in compliance, he said.
Can I change my mind on absentee voting?
Q: What is the procedure to follow if one requests and receives a mail-in ballot, but then decides to vote in person instead?
J.L.
Answer: “As long as a voter has not returned their absentee by-mail ballot, they may change their mind and vote in person,” Tim Tsujii, head of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said.
Who can fix this sign?
Q: The road sign at N.C. 66 and Camp Betty Hastings Road incorrectly lists N.C. 66 as being a U.S. highway. I have called the N.C. Department of Transportation’s sign department several times to get it corrected to no avail. It has been that way for over a year and a half. Can you get this corrected?
G.B.
Answer: You had been trying to contact the wrong group. The signs are, as you said, not correct. However, they are in unincorporated areas that are owned and maintained by Forsyth County, not the N.C. DOT.
“We will get this corrected,’ said county manager Dudley Watts. “Thanks for letting us know.”
Citizens can contact the Forsyth County General Services Department at 336-703-2200 to let them know about problems like this. You can also get more information online at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/GeneralServices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.