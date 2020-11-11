Ask SAM: These Winston-Salem restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Also, such chains as Golden Corral, Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open. If we hear from other restaurants, we will update this list. Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com . Include your address, the hours you will be serving on Thanksgiving, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.

Q: I am wondering if Winston-Salem is ever going to put street lights on Stafford Village Boulevard, which is off Peters Creek Parkway near Walmart. They have them where the road starts and also where Walmart begins, but the long section between the two stoplights does not have any illumination, nothing over the sidewalks, or anything to light the way if walking at night. I have tried walking a few times at night and you about take your life in hand, even if wearing light clothing. Drivers just do not see you if walking up the road. If you're driving at night, it is so dark; you need to burn your high beams just to clearly. I have asked the city, and all I get is, we will check into it.