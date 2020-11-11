Ask SAM: These Winston-Salem restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Restaurants
Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and what they’ll be serving:
◆ K&W Cafeterias will be offering its $9.99 Thanksgiving special at all of their locations to-go packages for family gatherings.
◆ Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with turkey and honey-glazed ham in addition to their regular items. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.
◆ Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 336-377-9227
◆ C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St., Kernersville, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an $8.99 Thanksgiving special with turkey and dressing, two vegetables, a dessert, bread and drink.
◆ Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will have lunch and dinner options. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.
◆ Bootleg Ramen is offering its regular menu selections and a special Thanksgiving menu that includes country ham broth, raw noodles (standard with every order, our house made benne noodle), fried jowl bacon, BoxCarr cheese, spicy hermit kimchi, soy marinated egg, scallion, chili nug + bootlegger sauce. Orders must be placed in advance and the food will be delivered. Delivery is free for about 10 miles from downtown Winston-Salem; fee charged for anything outside that. The menu is available at bootlegramen.com. Orders can be placed through Facebook messenger or email bootlegnoodles@gmail.com.
◆ Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a limited menu. No reservations are required. 336-724-5262
Also, such chains as Golden Corral, Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open. If we hear from other restaurants, we will update this list. Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include your address, the hours you will be serving on Thanksgiving, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.
Q: I am wondering if Winston-Salem is ever going to put street lights on Stafford Village Boulevard, which is off Peters Creek Parkway near Walmart. They have them where the road starts and also where Walmart begins, but the long section between the two stoplights does not have any illumination, nothing over the sidewalks, or anything to light the way if walking at night. I have tried walking a few times at night and you about take your life in hand, even if wearing light clothing. Drivers just do not see you if walking up the road. If you're driving at night, it is so dark; you need to burn your high beams just to clearly. I have asked the city, and all I get is, we will check into it.
J.C.
Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that a work order has been sent to Duke Energy for the installation of streetlights in this area.
“This work is pending and we are hopeful they get installed soon.”
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
