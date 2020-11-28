Ask SAM: U.S. Postal Service holiday deadlines, regulations

If you are planning to mail gifts, cards and letters this holiday season, here are the deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service for mailing your goodies so they arrive by the big day. The information is from the U.S. Postal Service website, www.usps.com.
2020 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States)
Domestic Mail Class/Product;Date (excluding Alaska and Hawaii)
USPS Retail Ground Service;Dec. 15
First-Class Mail Service;Dec. 18
Priority Mail Service;Dec. 19
Priority Mail Express Service;Dec. 23
2020 Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska and Hawaii
Destination;First-Class Mail Service;Priority Mail Service;Priority Mail Express Service
Alaska;Dec. 18;Dec. 19;Dec. 21
Hawaii;Dec. 15;Dec. 15;Dec. 21
2020 Holiday Shipping Dates for International Mail Service
Destination;First-Class Package;Priority Mail;Priority Mail Express;Global Express Guaranteed
Africa;Nov. 30;Nov. 30;Dec. 7;Dec. 19
Asia/Pacific Rim;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 19
Australia;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 17
Canada;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 22
Caribbean;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 22
Central America;Nov. 30;Nov. 30;Dec. 7;Dec. 17
Europe;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 17
Mexico;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 22
Middle East;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 19
New Zealand;Dec. 7;Dec. 7;Dec. 14;Dec. 17
South America;Nov. 30;Nov. 30;Dec. 7;Dec. 17
2020 Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail
;Space Available Mail;Parcel Airlift Mail;First-Class Mail;Priority Mail;Priority Mail Express Military
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092;Nov. 27;Dec. 4;Dec. 11;Dec. 11;Dec. 18
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093;Nov. 27;Dec. 4;Dec. 9;Dec. 9;N/A
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-098;Nov. 27;Dec. 4;Dec. 11;Dec. 11;Dec. 18
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 340;Nov. 27;Dec. 4;Dec. 11;Dec. 11;Dec. 18
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 962-966;Nov. 27;Dec. 4;Dec. 11;Dec. 11;Dec. 18
USPS International Shipping Regulations
Anything that may not be shipped in the United States you may not ship internationally. Also, you may not mail certain items, like cigarettes, internationally even though you may mail them within the United States. USPS Publication 52, Hazardous, Restricted, and Perishable Mail and the International Mail Manual provide full explanations on USPS regulations of prohibited and restricted items. You may not ship hand sanitizer or flammable sanitizing wipes overseas.
Foreign Country Regulations
Foreign countries also have their own prohibitions and restrictions regulating the shipping and receipt of certain items. When shipping to APO/FPO/DPO locations in foreign countries, USPS treats the mail as domestic mail, but shipping is still subject to those foreign countries’ prohibitions and restrictions. Be aware that size and weight standards may differ from USPS standards. Review the country-specific information for more information on the destination country’s prohibitions and restrictions.
Sender Responsibilities
All USPS customers are responsible for:
- Reviewing USPS Publication 52, Hazardous, Restricted, and Perishable Mail and the International Mail Manual to find out if your item is mailable, and reviewing the Individual Country Listings page to discover if the destination country permits its receipt. All are available at www.usps.com/international/shipping-restrictions.htm.
- Complying with Postal Service regulations, U.S. related laws and regulations, and the laws of your destination country.
- Packing your package securely and marking it as required.
