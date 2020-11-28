Ask SAM: U.S. Postal Service holiday deadlines, regulations

USPS International Shipping Regulations

Anything that may not be shipped in the United States you may not ship internationally. Also, you may not mail certain items, like cigarettes, internationally even though you may mail them within the United States. USPS Publication 52, Hazardous, Restricted, and Perishable Mail and the International Mail Manual provide full explanations on USPS regulations of prohibited and restricted items. You may not ship hand sanitizer or flammable sanitizing wipes overseas.

Foreign Country Regulations

Foreign countries also have their own prohibitions and restrictions regulating the shipping and receipt of certain items. When shipping to APO/FPO/DPO locations in foreign countries, USPS treats the mail as domestic mail, but shipping is still subject to those foreign countries’ prohibitions and restrictions. Be aware that size and weight standards may differ from USPS standards. Review the country-specific information for more information on the destination country’s prohibitions and restrictions.

Sender Responsibilities

All USPS customers are responsible for:

Reviewing USPS Publication 52, Hazardous, Restricted, and Perishable Mail and the International Mail Manual to find out if your item is mailable, and reviewing the Individual Country Listings page to discover if the destination country permits its receipt. All are available at www.usps.com/international/shipping-restrictions.htm.

Complying with Postal Service regulations, U.S. related laws and regulations, and the laws of your destination country.

Packing your package securely and marking it as required.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101