Ask SAM:Upcoming shredding events

SAM has received several requests for the list of upcoming shredding events. Here's is all that we've been notified about. If your group or organization is going to have a shredding event and want to be included in the list, email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com and it will be included.
*Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot. Donation of $5 per bag or file box is requested. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
* Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.
* Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. They will accept monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women. Make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMC-Circle 5. For more information, call the church 336-765-5561 or go to www.mttaborumc.org.
* New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, April 17. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. They will unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or go to www.newphilly.org.
* Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a Shamrock Shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. The cost is $5 for each box or bag or a donation. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.
* Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a stay in your car shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon May 1. Bring all your old papers. Volunteers will take the papers from your car.
* Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 8. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. They will also be taking donations of non-perishable food for Sunny-side Ministry.
* Home Moravian Church will have a drive-thru shredding event in the parking lot of the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College from 10 a.m. to noon May 1. Proceeds will benefit world mission projects. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested. Documents and computer hardware will be shredded.
* Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event provided by Shamrock Shredding from 9 a.m. to noon May 15. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing mission of the Kenya Well/Water Project to provide clean drinking water for the people of the Meru, Kenya community. A donation of $5 per box/bag is requested.
