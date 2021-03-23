Ask SAM:Upcoming shredding events

SAM has received several requests for the list of upcoming shredding events. Here's is all that we've been notified about. If your group or organization is going to have a shredding event and want to be included in the list, email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com and it will be included.

*Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot. Donation of $5 per bag or file box is requested. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.

* Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

* Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. They will accept monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women. Make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMC-Circle 5. For more information, call the church 336-765-5561 or go to www.mttaborumc.org.