Ask SAM: Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans

SAM got an email Monday night from Ron Linville, a longtime friend, who wanted to pass along that Monday was National and North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Day.
During the Vietnam War, he was part of a Marine River Assault Interdiction Division. They taught South Vietnamese troops how to patrol water. They would spend several weeks patrolling rivers and canals before returning to base. The nickname the unit chose for themselves was The River Rats.
In a 2005 interview with the Kernersville Journal, Linville explained what the RAID did, “We were advising the South Vietnamese on how to become more self-sufficient.”
According to the information from the National Conference of State Legislatures, Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Day “is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home.”
March 29 was chosen as the date to observe Welcome Home Day because that is the date the last troops left Vietnam and the date that the last prisoners of war returned to the United States in 1973.
In 2017, Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed the legislation making March 29 National Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Day. It is not a federal holiday, but rather, it is a day to recognize the sacrifices that the veterans made in service to their country.
“Only 30% of in-country Vietnam veterans are alive today. We bled and died just like other veterans. We went so other Americans didn’t have to go. Folks should be reminded of our sacrifice,” Linville said.
It’s a couple of days late, but Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
Q: Have the rules changed for placing signs on street right-of-ways? It really hurts the appearance of our city.
K.P.
Answer: No, not lately. Bruce Bailiff, the Code Enforcement Senior Project Supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem said that Section 70-17 of the City Ordinances was last changed on Feb. 16, 2009.
Section 70-17 of the Winston-Salem Municipal Code, covers posting signs or advertisements on utility poles, fences or other objects or within street right-of-ways.
It also spells out what constitutes right-of-ways.
“For the purpose of this section, improved road surface shall mean the asphalt or concrete pavement to the edge of the road or, where curb or curb and gutter exists, the asphalt or concrete pavement to exclude the curb or curb and gutter.
On controlled access roads, right-of-way shall be determined by the right-of-way markers to include fencing. Controlled access roads shall be defined in this section as roads, streets, or highways providing access connections at interchanges or selected public roads only, with no direct access from private roads or driveways and with no crossings at grade, including any interstate, state, or U.S. route.
Public square shall be defined in this section as an open area at the meeting of two or more streets or where two or more streets empty into an open plaza owned by the city.”
Violators of the section can face a $50 civil penalty for each sign and each day that the violation occurs.
