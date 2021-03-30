Ask SAM: Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans

“Only 30% of in-country Vietnam veterans are alive today. We bled and died just like other veterans. We went so other Americans didn’t have to go. Folks should be reminded of our sacrifice,” Linville said.

It’s a couple of days late, but Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.

Q: Have the rules changed for placing signs on street right-of-ways? It really hurts the appearance of our city.

K.P.

Answer: No, not lately. Bruce Bailiff, the Code Enforcement Senior Project Supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem said that Section 70-17 of the City Ordinances was last changed on Feb. 16, 2009.

Section 70-17 of the Winston-Salem Municipal Code, covers posting signs or advertisements on utility poles, fences or other objects or within street right-of-ways.

It also spells out what constitutes right-of-ways.

“For the purpose of this section, improved road surface shall mean the asphalt or concrete pavement to the edge of the road or, where curb or curb and gutter exists, the asphalt or concrete pavement to exclude the curb or curb and gutter.