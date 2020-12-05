Ask SAM: Were police officers directing traffic during Monday's power outage?

Q: On Nov. 30, the light at the intersection of Shattalon and Yadkinville roads was out due to a power outage. This is a major intersection especially around rush hour. I was really surprised that no Winston-Salem police officers were onsite directing traffic. Traffic was backed up and the outage made the intersection unsafe. Why was there no police presence? Directing traffic would seem to be a fundamental part of public safety.
Answer: “While an officer may not have been present at that particular intersection at the time your reader was in the area, we can assure your reader that once WSPD was notified of the outage there, officers were dispatched and directed traffic at that intersection for an extended period of time," Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said. "In fact, multiple officers were temporarily reassigned from their regular duties to conduct traffic control at numerous intersections without power during the same storm. The WSPD encourages anyone who becomes aware of a power outage at any intersection to call the agency to report it, and also encourages motorists at such an intersection to treat it as a four-way stop until assistance arrives.”
Q: I received a phone call from (according to caller ID) Cone Health. Since my wife was just treated there, I decided to answer. The representative went on to question me about my supplemental Medicare insurance. When I questioned why the caller ID said Cone Health when it was not, they hung up on me. Is this a ploy that is used in order to get you to answer the phone? If so, I think the public should be aware of this.
Answer: Good for you for challenging them. Scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it appear as if it’s a legitimate number and call. Lechelle Yates, the director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwestern North Carolina had this to say about this scam:
“Since the caller spoofed Cone Health’s phone number, I’d say they were definitely up to no good! And I’d say your reader was hit by two scams in one call: First, they probably were going to get around to asking for his Medicare numbers. Second, the caller “neighbor spoofed” him – using a local phone number to get him to pick up the phone. Where they failed was using Moses Cone’s number and then asking about Medicare. Fortunately your reader recognized the discrepancy but a lot of folks might not and go on to give out personal information.”
The BBB has several Scam Alerts on their website, www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/16670-a-new-kind-of-phone-scam-neighbor-spoofing and www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/14295-bbb-warning-beware-medicare-and-aca-scams-during-open-enrollment. You can also report scams to the BBB at www.bbb.org/scamtracker or the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.
Holiday mailing
The U.S. Postal Service has announced additional days that select post offices will be open to help with holiday mailing and shipping. In Winston-Salem, the Hanes Mall post office will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20. All other post offices will be open regular hours.
