Ask SAM: Were police officers directing traffic during Monday's power outage?

Q: On Nov. 30, the light at the intersection of Shattalon and Yadkinville roads was out due to a power outage. This is a major intersection especially around rush hour. I was really surprised that no Winston-Salem police officers were onsite directing traffic. Traffic was backed up and the outage made the intersection unsafe. Why was there no police presence? Directing traffic would seem to be a fundamental part of public safety.

— K.R.

Answer: “While an officer may not have been present at that particular intersection at the time your reader was in the area, we can assure your reader that once WSPD was notified of the outage there, officers were dispatched and directed traffic at that intersection for an extended period of time," Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said. "In fact, multiple officers were temporarily reassigned from their regular duties to conduct traffic control at numerous intersections without power during the same storm. The WSPD encourages anyone who becomes aware of a power outage at any intersection to call the agency to report it, and also encourages motorists at such an intersection to treat it as a four-way stop until assistance arrives.”