Q: Would you please post the hours of local farmers markets, such as the one in Old Salem and the one at the Fairgrounds?
W.W.
Answer: Some markets that have traditionally run are not in operation this year because of the pandemic, but here are the active markets we are aware of, and their most recent listed hours. Face masks are required where social distancing is not possible, and markets may have individual specific rules.
Fairgrounds Farmers Market, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. https://www.facebook.com/wsfairgroundsfarmersmarket/
- Cobblestone Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 1001 S. Marshall St. in Old Salem.
- East Bend Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 10225 N.C. 67, East Bend.
- King Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Stokes Family YMCA,
- Clemmons Farmers Market, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jerry Long Family YMCA.
- Other Sun’s Urban Farmers Market, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 404 Laura Wall Blvd.
- Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax.
Other groups that want to be included in an updated list can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Provide your hours, location and a Facebook or web address for more information.
Q: Are we still in the “dog days” of summer?
D.C.
Answer: Technically, yes, but we are nearing the end of that period according to the more modern use of the phrase.
The phrase “dog days” refers to a period of hot and uncomfortable weather during July and August. The days included in that period vary, and in ancient Rome the dog days were considered to last from July 23 or 24 to Aug. 23 or 24.
They are “now often reckoned from July 3 to Aug. 11,” according to Dictionary.com, and the phrase is also more generally used to denote “a period marked by lethargy, inactivity or indolence.”
The phrase is a translation of the Latin phrase “dies caniculares,” which means “days of the dog star,” because during those months, the rising of Sirius, the dog star, coincides with the rising of the sun.
Sirius, part of the constellation Canis Major (the name means “the greater dog” in Latin), is by far the brightest star in the nighttime sky. Some ancient stargazers concluded that the sun and Sirius rising together made the days extra hot. But the star has nothing to do with the heat; the sun gets all the credit. The book “Star Names: Their Lore and Meaning” quotes an ancient astronomer, Geminos, as saying: “It is generally believed that Sirius produces the heat of the dog days; but this is an error, for the star merely marks a season of the year when the sun’s heat is the greatest.”
Among the old wives’ tales about the dog days of summer are claims that, during that period, sores or wounds won’t heal as fast; that dogs go mad; that snakes will go blind and strike out wildly; and that fish won’t bite.
