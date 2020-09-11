Q: My wife and I recently moved here. We love our home which is near University Parkway, but the area sounds like a loud stock car race. Cars and motorcycles race up and down this section, especially between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. daily and on Saturday evenings. Are there no noise ordinances about these vehicles? And who can we contact to get the speed limit adhered to and try to get the high noise level reduced? Please help us as the noise situation is going from bad to worse.
J.M.
Answer: N.C. General Statute 20-128 states that “No person shall drive a motor vehicle on a highway unless such motor vehicle is equipped with a muffler, or other exhaust system of the type installed at the time of manufacture, in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise, annoying smoke and smoke screens.”
“The problem with this statute is that it doesn’t define ‘excessive noise,’” according to Sgt. J.B. Gerald of the Winston-Salem Police Department. Therefore, he said, it is left up to the officer to interpret what would reasonably constitute “excessive noise.”
“Furthermore, the officer must prove that the ‘muffler’ is an after market production or addition to said vehicle. This would prove difficult to prove unless the defendant admitted to same.”
Gerald said he was not aware of any current city ordinances that address the muffler issue.
City ordinance (SEC 46-31) deals specifically with sound equipment, such as radios, ice cream trucks, amplifying equipment, etc., he said, and city ordinances (SEC 78-112) identify qualifications of vehicles to be used for public services, for example, taxicabs, city buses, etc.
“This particular statute does address proper maintenance of vehicles but not for personal vehicles belonging to citizens,” Gerald said.
City ordinance (SEC 46-5) identifies sounds impacting residential life. However, this statute is designed to address the issues surrounding the use of heavy equipment (construction equipment, garage machinery, lawn mowers, etc.) between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“In short, there doesn’t appear to be any city ordinance that addresses the loud muffler issue that you’re facing,” he said. “North Carolina General Statute 20-128 does in fact address the issue. However, it doesn’t clearly define ‘Excessive Noise’ and therefore this statute isn’t prima facie. In other words, it’s not as easy to prove as speeding, expired registration, or even DWI. Instead, it’s a matter of opinion.”
Until the North Carolina General Assembly defines “Excessive Noise” or makes it measurable by some means, he said, it’s difficult to charge.
As for your concerns about the speed limit, Lt. John D. Morris, public information officer for the WSPD, said that you should call the department at 336-773-7700 and ask for a telcom officer to make a report. "If they provide the Telcom Officer dates and times when it is occurring, they can send that out to the officers that work that beat," he said.
