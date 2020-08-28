Q: There's a dead deer on the side of my road in the bushes beside my house and it's smelling and flies are all over it. I called City Link and they said they refused to move the deer. I need to know why.
Answer: If the city told you they cannot remove the deer, but you are inside the city limits, it is probably because the deer is on your private property, not on the street or in the right of way.
According to the city sanitation site: “The city provides dead animal collection Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Animals are collected from the streets. No collections are made on private property. Residents should place animals in a bag and place by the curb. Call 336-727-2638 for collection. Collections are also made at animal hospitals and fish markets for a fee.”
If you can get the carcass to the curb, city sanitation will collect it. You will need to contact City Link 311 with name, address and contact information, and put in a dead animal request.
If you cannot move the carcass yourself, or hire someone you know to do it, another option is to contact a private wildlife damage control agent through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. You can find them at www.ncwildlife.org under the ‘Have a Wildlife Problem?’ section of the website, then select your county.
Q: I’d like to alert other senior citizens and friends about a rather sly maneuver perpetrated by Spectrum. My husband and I just found out that when Time Warner Cable became Spectrum in May, 2016, the modem charge was dropped. Good for Spectrum, but why didn't Spectrum make this switch readily apparent to its longtime customers? We have been renting the modem all this time and paying an unnecessary fee. A customer service representative explained that in 2016 we stayed on a plan with Time Warner Cable with the old pricing. We truly had no idea that were still on the old Time Warner Cable pricing.
Answer: The modem charge was indeed dropped for Spectrum customers when Time Warner Cable became Spectrum in 2016, but many customers at the time kept their current TWC accounts, especially if they were in a promotional deal that gave them a discount.
"For legacy TWC packages, customers could choose to use their own modem or use a company modem which includes a monthly fee — at TWC — the vast majority of internet customers did not choose to own their own modem," said Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum. "Spectrum Internet includes a modem at no additional charge."
If you're not sure which package you have, you should check your latest bill or call customer service at 844-828-4269.
"Customers can always call us to discuss their options, and either choose a Spectrum package or retain their current (legacy TWC) package," he said.
Pryzwansky did not have figures available for how many customers are still on legacy TWC, but said the vast majority of their customers are now on Spectrum packages.
