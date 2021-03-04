Ask SAM: What can I do about missing tax refunds or stimulus money?

SAM has heard from several readers who have not received their income tax refunds or their stimulus payment.
Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the IRS, offered several tips for people who are trying to find out about IRS payments.
There are Taxpayer Assistance Centers throughout North Carolina. Taxpayers can make appointments to meet with IRS employees at the centers and receive help with their specific tax questions.
There is a TAC office in Greensboro, at 4905 Koger Blvd. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will close at noon on March 12. The office can assist you with most any IRS problem or concern.
Appointments are required and masks and social distancing are observed. To make an appointment, call 844-545-5640.
For more information about the services that office provides, call 336-574-6024.
A link to all the NC office information is: www.irs.gov/help/contact-my-local-office-in-north-carolina.
For people who have not received stimulus payments or didn’t get the amount they though they should receive: The IRS and Treasury have issued all first and second Economic Impact Payments at this point. Taxpayers who did not receive the EIP or did not receive the full amount of EIP may qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit. To receive the Recovery Rebate Credit, the taxpayer must file a 2020 tax return and claim the credit even if they do not normally file. More information about the Recovery Rebate Credit and instructions on how to claim it can be found at: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Street closing updateThe closing of Reynolds Drive between Pine Valley Road and the circle at Club Park Road scheduled for Thursday and Friday, to remove a tree, has been postponed. It has been tentatively rescheduled for next week.
Free mulchWinston-Salem/Forsyth County will have its annual leaf mulch giveaway beginning April 2. Free leaf mulch will be available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.
Operators will load mulch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2, 3, 10, 17, and 24. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall.
All citizens and employees must practice safe distancing. Only staff can load vehicles. To avoid close contact, citizens will not be allowed out of their vehicles to load mulch themselves.
All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. Before departing, citizens will be directed to a safe area to exit the vehicle and secure their load with a tarp. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded.
No mulch will be available before April 2. Free mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over 1 ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. Homeowners who hire contractors to haul mulch for residential use must follow all vehicle guidelines listed above.
More information can be found at cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Yard-Waste-Disposal or call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000. Subscribe to alerts at cityofws.org/notifyme.
