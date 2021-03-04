Ask SAM: What can I do about missing tax refunds or stimulus money?

SAM has heard from several readers who have not received their income tax refunds or their stimulus payment.

Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the IRS, offered several tips for people who are trying to find out about IRS payments.

There are Taxpayer Assistance Centers throughout North Carolina. Taxpayers can make appointments to meet with IRS employees at the centers and receive help with their specific tax questions.

There is a TAC office in Greensboro, at 4905 Koger Blvd. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will close at noon on March 12. The office can assist you with most any IRS problem or concern.

Appointments are required and masks and social distancing are observed. To make an appointment, call 844-545-5640.

For more information about the services that office provides, call 336-574-6024.

A link to all the NC office information is: www.irs.gov/help/contact-my-local-office-in-north-carolina.