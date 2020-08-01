Q: I do not want to be “that” neighbor, but I am at my wit’s end with my neighbors’ barking dog.
I have tried to make friends with the dog by talking with it and giving it treats when I talk to the neighbors. They are apologetic and tell me they’ve done all they can to get him to stop barking but he won’t.
I cannot open my backdoor without hearing constant barking.
Do you or any of your readers have any peaceful suggestions for dealing with this problem?
C.R.
Answer: It’s good that your neighbors are aware of the problem and want to help alleviate it.
One possibility is to share with your neighbors some tips from the Humane Society of the United States about ways to keep their pets from annoying the neighbors.
Here are some of their suggestions:
- Don’t yell at your dog to be quiet. “It just sounds like you’re barking along with him,” according to the Humane Society.
- Be consistent. “Everyone in your family must apply the training methods every time your dog barks inappropriately. You can’t let your dog get away with inappropriate barking some times and not others.”
- Remove the motivation.
- when it is in the yard, bring it into the house.
- Don’t leave your dog outside unsupervised all day and night if it is prone to barking. Teach your dog that it will not get attention when it barks. “Your attention only rewards him for being noisy,” according to the Humane Society.
- Desensitize your dog to the stimulus: Gradually get your dog accustomed to whatever is causing him to bark.
- Teach your dog the “quiet” command. “The first step of this technique is to teach your dog to bark on command,” according to the Humane Society. “Once your dog can reliably bark on command, teach him the ‘quiet’ command.”
More details and tips can be found by going to www.humanesociety.org/resources/how-get-your-dog-stop-barking.
If any readers have other useful suggestions to share, they can let us know at asksam
@wsjournal.com.
In a situation when dealing with less cooperative neighbors, you may need to contact their local law-enforcement agency about a noise violation and ask them to help stop it.
Forsyth County Ordinance 15-1 covers loud and disturbing noises, including “the keeping of any animal which, by causing frequent or long continued noise, shall frighten or disturb the quiet comfort and repose of any reasonable person of ordinary sensibilities in the vicinity.” Provisions of that ordinance are preempted by state laws related to farming, and may not interfere with lawful farm operations.
Once law-enforcement authorities have spoken to the neighbor, if the noise continues, the person disturbed by barking can charge the owner with violating the ordinance by taking out a criminal summons at the magistrate’s office at the county jail.
Another option is to get in touch with Mediation Services of Forsyth County at 336-724-2870. It has a history of helping people settle disputes involving dogs, including barking, roaming and other problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.