Q: I have seen the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank ad online and in print and I continue to be confused by it. Is it a typo? It says "Introducing Piedmont Federal, formerly Piedmont Federal." What is the logic behind an ad to introduce a "new" name that is the same as your old one?
D.W.
Answer: We have had several questions about this advertisement. As Piedmont Federal Savings Bank explains on social media, "It's our fun way of saying that we've never changed names or merged with any other financial institution in over 116 years." They playfully added, "the transition to Piedmont Federal was seamless in many ways."
Q: Since visitors are not permitted in nursing homes and we do not know if they will be by Election Day, and the staff cannot serve as witnesses, what does the Board of Elections suggest? The only idea that occurs to me is a witness at a window observing the resident completing the ballot, but this strikes me as impractical.
C.G.
Answer: Nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other medical facilities can notify the Board of Elections office and request that a "Multipartisan Assistance Team" (MAT) visit and provide assistance with the absentee voting process, according to Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Information on that program can be found at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/assets/documents/MAT_TEAM.pdf
According to that document, "The makeup of the Team includes, at minimum, two people who have different party affiliations (or, in the alternative, persons who were appointed by a bipartisan county board of elections). So, if you request help from a MAT, you should receive impartial, professional assistance. Their job is to help you vote, but your voting choices will remain confidential."
"For obvious reasons, there may be concerns about visitations at nursing homes or assisted living facilities," Tsujii said. As a result, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has recently issued a four-page guidance on MAT visitation procedures.
Q: Why did not David Blum, Moravian Music Foundation research librarian, give music director of the Winston Salem Symphony, Timothy Redmond, white gloves in the photo shot for the Journal that ran recently? Mr. Redmond was handling very old sheet music by Ludwig van Beethoven. The gloves would have protected the delicate sheet music in the Moravian Archives from body oils in his hands.
S.W.
Answer: "Tim Redmond didn't touch the manuscripts much," Blum said. "He asked first if it were OK to touch. His hands were clean, and the touching was minimal."
Follow Up
Following last week's inquiry about a questionnaire about the U.S. Postal Service, S.P. forwarded a copy of the form she had received, which was part of the Household Diary Study. Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the USPS, confirmed that this is a study conducted annually by the Postal Service. "Customers who have questions about the study should email hdiary@usps.gov," he said.
