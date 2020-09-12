Q: What happened to the Nancy and Curtis comic strips on the Journal comics pages? Will they be coming back?
V.P.
Q: Why are Miss Manners and the advice columns not in the paper any more?
J.M.
Answer: The folks who do our daily comics page layouts experienced technical problems last week, and substituted different columns and two vintage comic strips, B.C. and The Wizard of Id, while working the problems out.
As for the comics, Curtis will be back, but Nancy will not. The Powers That Be decided this would be a good time to replace Nancy, which they felt had not lived up to expectations. In its place, we are now running Wallace the Brave, a strip that debuted online in 2015 and moved into print in 2018. It is written and drawn by Will Henry, who says he took inspiration from two popular but now discontinued comics, Calvin and Hobbes and Cul de Sac.
The strip revolves around "a bold and curious little boy named Wallace, his best friend Spud and the new girl in town, Amelia. Wallace lives in the quaint and funky town of Snug Harbor with his fisherman father, plant loving mother and feral little brother, Sterling."
We are working to bring Curtis and the advice columns back.
Q: What are the rules for campaign signs along roads?
A.L.
Answer: A state statute allows political signs to be put up on state-maintained roads during a period that goes from the 30th day before the beginning of one-stop early voting and the 10th day after a primary or election day. One-stop voting starts Oct. 15, so signs can go up as of Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In general, sign ordinances are enforced by the City-County Inspections Division, and the staff enforces the rules on signs placed on government-owned property within the city limits, such as in the right of way, but not signs on private property.
In light of that statute, however, the city is not taking down political signs in the right of way on major thoroughfares and roadways such as Country Club Road and Peters Creek Parkway, since a campaign worker is not likely to know which sections of road are maintained by the state and which by the city.
The person placing the sign must obtain the permission of the property owner of a residence or business fronting the right of way where the sign has been erected, and there are guidelines on the size and display of signs, including:
* No sign can be closer than 3 feet from the edge of the pavement of the road.
* No sign can obscure motorist visibility at an intersection.
* No sign can be higher than 42 inches above the edge of the pavement, or larger than 864 square inches (24 by 36 inches).
* No sign can obscure or replace another sign.
* As a homeowner or property owner, you have a right to remove signs placed in the right of way on your property.
General Statute 14-384 makes it a misdemeanor to remove lawfully placed signs, including political signs, unless they are on your property. Complaints alleging a violation of this criminal statute should be directed to law enforcement by the complaining party, not the County Board of Elections.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections has suggested that citizens also check with their local municipality for specific ordinances and regulations relating to political signs.
