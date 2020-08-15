Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT FORSYTH AND NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT... AT 139 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR KING TO NEAR KERNERSVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HEAVY RAIN AND MINOR FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, KERNERSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, WALKERTOWN, RURAL HALL, PFAFFTOWN, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA AND BELEWS CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. &&