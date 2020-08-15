Q: I got my Forsyth County Tax Collector property tax bill and part of it said that "failure to use an existing bill number will result in rejection of payment without notice." What is their procedure if the wrong account number is given?
J.L.
Answer: Last year, Forsyth County staff processed over 99,000 individual payments that arrived by mail or in person, according to John Burgiss, the Forsyth County tax assessor/collector. "Additionally, we processed over 78,000 electronic payments through mortgage company files and online payment centers. With over 400 million dollars to collect on 180,000 accounts each year, you can be assured an accurate accounting process exists and is followed by our employees."
The tax office must have a valid account to apply payments to, he said. "So, if you indicate an account number on your check that does not exist, the only action we can take is to return the check to the sender. If the payment amount on a valid account is in excess of the amount due, we must return the overpayment portion to the sender as well."
If someone mistakenly writes on their check an incorrect account number for their property, but that incorrect account number is actually a valid account number in their system, the check will be processed and applied to the exact account number indicated on the check. If this occurs, and in accordance with state law, Burgiss said the only recourse available to the person who mistakenly paid the wrong tax is to seek repayment from the person whose tax they paid.
If someone chooses to make a payment through any of Forsyth County's online or telephone optional services, Burgiss said that safeguards are built into the process to ensure only those valid account numbers having a balance due are available in order to complete a payment transaction. Problems, however, can arise when someone decides to pay through their bank's online payment application.
"When we receive attempted payments on invalid accounts through online banking applications, the payment cannot be applied, will be 'rejected' and will be returned to the sender," he said. "When we return a physical check that was sent from your bank, to you, notification is thereby given.
"If the bank attempted to send an electronic funds transfer to us on an invalid account, we will ensure the funds are returned to the bank, and in that sense, there may not be direct notification given to the payer. In this case the funds either never left the account, or were returned to the bank account. Someone monitoring their bank account would thereby be aware the transaction did not go through."
The instructions on the Forsyth County bill back emphasize the importance of correctly identifying the property account the payment is to be applied to for the previously mentioned reasons. For pay by mail and walk-in payments, they also request the tax bill stub be included in an effort to remove any doubt regarding the exact tax bill being paid.
"We do take extra steps to help ensure the public's payments are applied in the manner they desire, and that overpayment amounts or checks made out to invalid accounts are returned promptly to the sender," according to Burgiss. When the staff sees something confusing in the payment process, they communicate with the sender to let them know and try to clarify, he said.
