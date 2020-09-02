Q: Since school has started, I have noticed a lot of activity at the old Hanes Middle School on Ivy Avenue. It has been closed a few years and they appear to be moving furniture into the building. What is happening over there?
F.S.
Answer: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is moving its costume and scene shops to the former Hanes Middle School campus over the next few months. The workshop houses the theater's costumes, sewing center, props, furniture, building materials, machinery, and set construction center. The move is part of a new collaboration between the Little Theatre and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
"Not only will the storage space allow our technical departments the room they need for building our shows, but the new partnership means we strengthen our community relationships by going to schools and working with the many creative teachers in the schools’ drama programs," said Phillip Powell, the theater's executive director.
Brad Oliver, director of K-12 Arts Education and the Summer Enrichment Programs for the school system, said, “This partnership will allow them (the Little Theatre) the ability to have crucial storage and building space. In turn, our students and teachers will have direct access to the wonderful theatrical resources they have. It only strengthens our theater program.”
The theater company will occupy the main floor of the building, which was initially built to be Hanes High School and later became Hanes Middle. The district moved the school from the building in 2015 over concerns about a nearby toxic-waste site.
The Little Theater will use classrooms for costume, props and furniture storage, while the former gymnasium will be used as a scene shop for building sets.
Q: Many of us will be voting early this year beginning October 15. Also there are many planning to vote early by mail. In addition some of us are now in different districts and are not very familiar with the candidates. It would be extremely helpful if the Journal could publish the profiles of the candidates and your endorsements earlier than usual.
R.C.
Answer: Profiles of the candidates are in the works, and should run later this month and into October, though an exact time has not yet been determined.
The Journal will not be endorsing candidates this year, said editorial page editor Mick Scott.
Q: I mailed my taxes on May 26 and still have not received my refund. I call the IRS number and they say there is no information at this time. Is three months normal now?
R.C.
Answer: There's not much that's "normal" about 2020. There are long delays in issuing refunds, especially for people who sent in their tax returns by mail. Some facilities shut down temporarily during the pandemic, and even ones that are now reopening have a huge backlog. "It's taking us longer to process mailed documents," according to the IRS, and they are "processing all mail in the order we received it." Wait times are long to speak to representatives by phone, so your best bet is to use the IRS's "Where's My Refund" online tool at www.irs.gov/refunds. You will need to have your Social Security number, refund amount, and filing status.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.