Ask SAM: What is the construction on Styers Ferry Road?

Q: What type of pipeline is being currently being constructed near the intersection of Styers Ferry Road and Phillips Bridge Road in Western Forsyth County? Is its construction at all related to the Western Beltway that will transverse the same general area?
D.T.
Answer: It a natural gas pipeline. Jason M. Wheatley, a spokesman for Piedmont Natural Gas, said the company is extending an existing natural gas line.
“We’re upgrading this line to ensure we meet the increased demand from our customers in the growing areas of western Forsyth County and continue to provide them with safe, reliable natural gas service,” he said.
“This extension will run approximately seven miles from a location near Hilltop Drive to a point south of Highway 421. While some portions of the line are located near the future Western Beltway, the two projects are unrelated,” Wheatley said.
Pat Ivey, the NCDOT engineer for Forsyth County said, “While this work is not related to the beltway, the lines are designed and installed to minimize future conflicts with the beltway project.”
Q: Can we throw old alkaline batteries (such as AA, AAA) in the trash? If not, where can we take them to be disposed of?
D.W.P.
Answer: Yes, throw them in the trash. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem said, “Alkaline batteries need to go in the trash, but 3RC does accept rechargeable batteries.”
3RC Envirostation is located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required.
Meals on Wheels program to resume daily delivery, volunteers neededSenior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels. Beginning May 3 the agency will need volunteer drivers to deliver hot meals each weekday to homebound seniors.
The routes can be delivered anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Routes take 60 to 90 minutes to deliver.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Non-profit to have anniversary celebrationLEAD Girls of North Carolina will have its fifth anniversary Soiree on Sunday in a virtual celebration and awards ceremony on the group’s website, www.leadgirls.org/2021-soiree/. Four LEAD girls will be recognized for their accomplishments at 5:30 p.m.
A silent auction is currently underway featuring original works of art from area artists. There is a link from the website to the auction. The auction ends Sunday.
At 6:30 p.m. auction winners will be announced. At 7:30 p.m. the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel will light the top of the building in pink and teal to honor the group.
LEAD helps at-risk middle school girls learn to make good decisions and work toward a successful future through such programs as mentoring and peer support. It also offers LEAD Academy to help improve literacy and education for the participants.
For more information, go to www.leadgirls.org.
