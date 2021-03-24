Ask SAM: What is the construction on Styers Ferry Road?

Q: What type of pipeline is being currently being constructed near the intersection of Styers Ferry Road and Phillips Bridge Road in Western Forsyth County? Is its construction at all related to the Western Beltway that will transverse the same general area?

D.T.

Answer: It a natural gas pipeline. Jason M. Wheatley, a spokesman for Piedmont Natural Gas, said the company is extending an existing natural gas line.

“We’re upgrading this line to ensure we meet the increased demand from our customers in the growing areas of western Forsyth County and continue to provide them with safe, reliable natural gas service,” he said.

“This extension will run approximately seven miles from a location near Hilltop Drive to a point south of Highway 421. While some portions of the line are located near the future Western Beltway, the two projects are unrelated,” Wheatley said.

Pat Ivey, the NCDOT engineer for Forsyth County said, “While this work is not related to the beltway, the lines are designed and installed to minimize future conflicts with the beltway project.”