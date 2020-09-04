Q: My flowers have attracted a lot of bees — big bees, what I would call bumble bees. They chase and dive bomb each other like they're at war, like hummingbirds. I've never noticed so many large bees. Where are the small ones this summer, the honeybees?
J.B.
Answer: "I've noticed a lot of 'big bees' in my flower garden as well," said Phyllis B. Smith, an extension agent who specializes in natural resources and environmental systems with N.C. Cooperative Extension. "Most of what I'm observing at the present time are carpenter bees. These bees tend to get our attention more in the spring, when they are busy drilling holes in the eaves of our homes or deck railings to produce nesting sites where the females lay eggs. This generation of adults soon dies off after this short reproductive season is over. The eggs hatch in a few days and the new generation spends the next 5-7 weeks going through metamorphosis to emerge as adults mid-to late summer. The new generation we are presently observing has no interest in your deck rails."
Instead, she said, the generation that emerges in late summer plays an important role as plant pollinators as they forage from flower to flower in search of nectar and pollen. As winter approaches, they will then seek out the old tunnels that were constructed by their parents for warmth and protection, and emerge the next spring to start a new generation.
Bumble bees would also be active this time of the year, Smith said, but they don't typically display the type of "dive bombing" behavior you described. These two types of bees resemble each other, but carpenter bees can be distinguished by their shiny black abdomen. Bumble bees appear "hairy" with yellow a yellow stripe on the abdomen. "For both species, the males are stinger-less, but they seem to make up for this lack of protection by acting more aggressive," she said. "The females can sting, but are generally considered non-aggressive and won't sting unless provoked."
As for smaller bees, Smith said that honey bees are probably seeking sources of late summer wildflowers such as sumac or goldenrod, which aren't typically found in flower gardens. To encourage more honey bees to visit the home landscape, she suggested you add some white clover to your grass seed mix in the fall. Honey bees love clover nectar, and it will bloom consistently throughout the growing season.
"There are many other types of bees in North Carolina, some of which are experiencing population declines," Smith said. "We can all do our part to help our bee pollinators by planting native flowers, garden vegetables, and fruit trees that are rich in pollen and nectar, and protecting these food sources from pesticides. An excellent source of information is the NC State Extension publication, The Bees of North Carolina by Hannah Levenson and Elsa Youngsteadt."
Printed copies can be purchased from UNC Press, or a free online version can be downloaded at content.ces.ncsu.edu/the-bees-of-north-carolina-identification-guide
