Q: If the black and white episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show" are so popular, why can't they be shown in the order that they were filmed? It's boring watching the same episodes over and over. We didn't have a TV during this time and I wonder what I'm missing by not getting to watch all of the black and white programs. Are they available for purchase?
S.O.
Answer: For the original syndication of the show, the episodes were distributed based on the order they were filmed, which varied slightly from the original broadcast order, according to Jim Clark, "presiding goober emeritus" of the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watcher's Club. The filmed order is still the prevailing order for syndication.
As a general rule, national channels and local stations alike purchase the right to exhibit all 249 episodes for a certain number of times per contract period, he said. "The channels and stations generally stick to the standard syndication order for a particular time slot, but may choose, for example, to show a rotation of color episodes (the final three seasons) in the morning and a separate rotation of the black-and-white episodes (the first five seasons) at times of higher viewership."
Stations also often prefer to save black and white episodes, which are generally more popular, to air during ratings sweeps periods.
"Sweeps periods are also popular times for stations to break up the order of the episodes and have theme blocks," he added, "such as Lawman Barney Week, 'Mountain Mania' (featuring episodes with Ernest T. Bass and the Darlings) or 'Romance in Mayberry' (around Valentine's Day, for example). But doing that means one less time that the station can show those episodes in the regular rotation. Special exceptions for additional airings can sometimes also be negotiated for certain occasions, such as a one-night marathon or a week of episodes featuring an actor who has recently died.
"It sometimes seems as though the same episodes are shown more frequently because the show is available on a good variety of local and national channels. At any given time, some of those channels may be close to the same place in their rotation. Or a station may be showing the same section of episodes exclusively in one time slot and another section in a different time slot."
The Andy Griffith Show is widely available on streaming channels, so it's possible to watch episodes anytime and in any order desired by doing that, Clark said. "Of course, while streaming doesn't require the specific purchase of The Andy Griffith Show, it does usually require a paid subscription to the streaming service. Netflix's contract to offer TAGS for streaming expired on June 30. They'll likely get the show back with a new contract at some point. Meanwhile, other streaming services, such as Prime, include the show in their subscription."
The series is also available on DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment, either as individual seasons or a complete series set, and the first season was released on Blu-ray. Since some episodes are in the public domain, there are also some DVDs from other companies, but the video quality is often lacking and they sometimes are missing the original music. Episodes or season sets can also be purchased on digital services such as iTunes and Google Play.
