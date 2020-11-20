Ask SAM: What restaurants are open Thanksgiving?

◆ Bootleg Ramen is offering its regular menu selections and a special Thanksgiving menu that includes country ham broth, raw noodles (standard with every order, and house-made benne noodle), fried jowl bacon, BoxCarr cheese, spicy hermit kimchi, soy marinated egg, scallion, chili nug + bootlegger sauce. Orders must be placed in advance and the food will be delivered. Delivery is free for about 10 miles from downtown Winston-Salem; fee charged for anything outside that. The menu is available at bootlegramen.com. Orders can be placed through Facebook messenger or email bootlegnoodles@gmail.com.

◆ Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a limited menu. No reservations are required. 336-724-5262.

◆ Golden Corral, 180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will also have Thanksgiving meals-to-go.

Also, such chains as Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open. The list will run again Wednesday. If we hear from other restaurants, we will update this list. Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include your address, the hours you will be serving on Thanksgiving, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.