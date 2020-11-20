Ask SAM: What restaurants are open Thanksgiving?

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving :
Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and what they’ll be serving:
◆ K&W Cafeterias will offer its $9.99 Thanksgiving special to-go packages for family gatherings at all locations.
◆ East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular menu only. 336-377-9191.
◆ Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with turkey and honey-glazed ham in addition to regular items. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.
◆ Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 336-377-9227
◆ C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St., Kernersville, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an $8.99 Thanksgiving special with turkey and dressing, two vegetables, a dessert, bread and drink.
◆ Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will have lunch and dinner options. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.
◆ Bootleg Ramen is offering its regular menu selections and a special Thanksgiving menu that includes country ham broth, raw noodles (standard with every order, and house-made benne noodle), fried jowl bacon, BoxCarr cheese, spicy hermit kimchi, soy marinated egg, scallion, chili nug + bootlegger sauce. Orders must be placed in advance and the food will be delivered. Delivery is free for about 10 miles from downtown Winston-Salem; fee charged for anything outside that. The menu is available at bootlegramen.com. Orders can be placed through Facebook messenger or email bootlegnoodles@gmail.com.
◆ Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a limited menu. No reservations are required. 336-724-5262.
◆ Golden Corral, 180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will also have Thanksgiving meals-to-go.
Also, such chains as Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open. The list will run again Wednesday. If we hear from other restaurants, we will update this list. Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include your address, the hours you will be serving on Thanksgiving, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.
Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:
Academy Sports and Outdoors
Aldi
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dillard’s
JC Penney
Kohl’s
Lidl
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Publix
Target
Trader Joe’s
Walmart, Sam’s Club
Stores that will change hours:
Harris Teeter will close at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and reopen at 8 a.m. Friday
Lowes Foods, open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Belk will open at 4 p.m. Thanksgiving, close at 1 a.m. Friday, reopen at 6 a.m. Friday
Food Lion will be open regular hours
More holiday cards:
The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem is offering Honor Cards this year. Cards are $5 each and they will mail to buyers or send the cards to whomever they wish. To order cards, call 336-245-2074.
