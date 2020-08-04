Q: I bought some hand sanitizer and found that the active ingredient was denatured alcohol. Is this a safe hand sanitizer? Since the recall of some sanitizers, it made me wonder if it was safe.
D.T.
Answer: “Denaturants are added to alcohol to make it less appealing to ingest,” according to the FDA. “Denatured alcohol is used in hand sanitizer to deter children from unintentional ingestion — the denatured alcohol makes the hand sanitizer taste bad so children will not want to continue once they have had a taste. There are a number of adverse events every year resulting from intentional or unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizer, which is a particular concern for young children.”
Many of the warnings the FDA has put out involve hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol (ethyl alcohol) but that test positive for methanol (wood alcohol) contamination. That is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, and can even be life-threatening when ingested.
“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” according to a report from the FDA. “FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing. The agency will provide additional information as it becomes available.”
In any circumstance, if your child ingests hand sanitizer, the FDA recommends you call poison control or a medical professional immediately.
The FDA warns that consumers should be especially concerned about:
- The dangers of drinking any hand sanitizer under any conditions. “While hand sanitizers with possible methanol contamination are more life-threatening than those that are not contaminated, FDA urges consumers not to drink any of these products.”
- Certain hand sanitizers that may not contain a sufficient amount of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol.
- Hand sanitizers that are sold or offered for sale with false and misleading, unproven claims that they can prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, including claims that they can provide protection up to 24 hours.
- Products that are fraudulently marketed as “FDA-approved” since there are no hand sanitizers approved by FDA.
- Products packaged to appear as drinks, candy or liquor bottles, as well as products marketed as drinks or cocktails. “Their appearance could result in accidental ingestion or encourage ingestion,” according to the FDA. “Children are particularly at risk with these products since ingesting only a small amount of hand sanitizer may be lethal in a young child.”
- Products labeled with harmful or poisonous ingredients, such as methanol.
- You didn’t specify the brand in question, but you can find a searchable list of hand sanitizers that the FDA advises consumers not to use at www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol
