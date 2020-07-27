Q: I was filling out a survey from the census but it asked questions I thought were too personal, such as about my mortgage. Why would they need that kind of information?

C.C.

Answer: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, “We compile the results from these questions to provide communities with important statistics to provide adequate housing, plan community development, and ensure equal opportunity.” You can find more details about why certain questions are asked at www.census.gov/acs/www/about/why-we-ask-each-question/housing/

“When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous,” according to the Census Bureau. “They are used only to produce statistics.”

