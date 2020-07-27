Q: I was filling out a survey from the census but it asked questions I thought were too personal, such as about my mortgage. Why would they need that kind of information?
C.C.
Answer: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, “We compile the results from these questions to provide communities with important statistics to provide adequate housing, plan community development, and ensure equal opportunity.” You can find more details about why certain questions are asked at www.census.gov/acs/www/about/why-we-ask-each-question/housing/
“When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous,” according to the Census Bureau. “They are used only to produce statistics.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.