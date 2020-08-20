Q: What are the dates for early voting, and the locations?
H.D.
Answer: Early Voting will take place Oct. 15-31. "We do know that the weekday hours must be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., mandated by state law," said Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, "but the rest of the schedule will be determined by the State Board of Elections. They will be meeting (on Aug. 31) to decide on our schedule." The list of locations will be determined and announced after that meeting, Tsujii said.
Q: I've seen on social media that people will need to use two stamps for their mail-in ballots. Is this true?
V.P.
Answer: No. "The postage for absentee ballots is one 55-cent stamp," Tsujii said.
North Carolina is not one of the 18 states that require local election officials to provide return postage on mailed ballots, so you should affix one stamp; however, U.S. Postal Service policy is that it will deliver ballots even if they lack proper postage.
Q: Did the recent traffic study on Burke Mill Road produce any worthwhile actionable recommendations? If so, what were they?
D.H.
Answer: "The Burke Mill Road Traffic Study analyzed significant traffic concerns throughout the corridor," said Laura Whitaker, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation. "Improvements such as traffic signal upgrades, restriping to create turn lanes, eliminating sight distance issues and restricting access to minimize delay were all improvements identified in the traffic study."
She said that the city has already started implementing these improvements by upgrading the traffic signals at both Griffith and London Lane, and that "Additional improvements will be made when funding becomes available."
Q: Where do you go to file a complaint on a large health-care organization for racial discrimination?
S.M.
Answer: According to the North Carolina Healthcare Association, discrimination complaints can be made to the U.S. Office for Civil Rights, a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. You can reach them:
* by phone at 800-368-1019;
* by email at OCRComplaint@hhs.gov;
* by mail at Centralized Case Management Operations, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 200 Independence Ave. SW, Room 509F HHH Bldg, Washington, DC 20201;
* or by filling out an online form at the OCR Portal at ocrportal.hhs.gov/ocr/smartscreen
Include your name, full address, telephone numbers (including area code), email address if available, plus the name, full address and telephone number of the person, agency or organization you believe discriminated about you (or someone else), a brief description of what happened, and any other relevant information.
Complaints about various issues related to health systems or medical facilities can also be made to the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation. Their complaint hotline is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., weekdays, at 800-624-3004. You can also send them a letter at 2711 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-2711.
You can find links to other agencies that handle civil rights violations in education, employment, housing, law enforcement and other matters through the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights at usccr.gov/pubs/uncsam/complain/when.htm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.