Ask SAM: When will Betty Lynn's monthly visits to the Andy Griffith Museum resume?

Q: There has been no news on the new Clemmons Branch Library. When will it be completed? When is the "Grand Opening" day to the public?

G.M.

Answer: The branch is expected to open this year.

Brian Hart, the director of the Forsyth County Public Library, said work on the new library has been steady, but a grand opening date has not yet been set. Library officials are hoping for a late spring/early summer opening. Construction has been delayed because of the pandemic.

The money for the new branch came from a bond referendum that was approved in 2010. New library buildings in Winston-Salem and Kernersville were also included in that referendum. The ground breaking for the Clemmons branch was in August of 2019.

Q: There is a family in my neighborhood that planted bamboo in their front yard, that has spread almost to my house. I live several houses away from them. The bamboo has reached the house next door to mine. Is there anything that can be done about this? We live within the Winston-Salem limits.

S.S.