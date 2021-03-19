Ask SAM: When will Betty Lynn's monthly visits to the Andy Griffith Museum resume?

Q: Will actress Betty Lynn be making live appearances in 2021?
P.B.
Answer: Lynn, who will turn 95 in August, gained fame as Thelma Lou, Barney Fife's longtime girlfriend on "The Andy Griffith Show."
Lynn moved to Mount Airy, Andy Griffith's home town, in 2007 and has become a beloved fixture there. She's made monthly visits to the Andy Griffith Museum, giving fans a chance to meet one of the few remaining stars of the popular show.
Lynn will be back eventually, said Tanya B. Jones, the executive director of the Surry Arts Council.
“Betty Lynn will return to her monthly visits at the Andy Griffith Museum as soon as it is safe," Jones said. "Betty is looking forward to returning to see her fans. In the meantime, fans may write notes to her and send them to PO Box 141, Mount Airy, NC 27030.”
Q: When can we expect to see hummingbirds start to arrive in our area? After all we’ve endured, they sure will be a welcome sight!
J.M.
Answer: Ron Morris, the birding columnist for the Journal, said that they’ll be back soon.
"They tend to arrive in late March or early April," he said. "For those who feed hummingbirds the rule of thumb is to put feeders up about April 1.”
Q: There has been no news on the new Clemmons Branch Library. When will it be completed? When is the "Grand Opening" day to the public?
G.M.
Answer: The branch is expected to open this year.
Brian Hart, the director of the Forsyth County Public Library, said work on the new library has been steady, but a grand opening date has not yet been set. Library officials are hoping for a late spring/early summer opening. Construction has been delayed because of the pandemic.
The money for the new branch came from a bond referendum that was approved in 2010. New library buildings in Winston-Salem and Kernersville were also included in that referendum. The ground breaking for the Clemmons branch was in August of 2019.
Q: There is a family in my neighborhood that planted bamboo in their front yard, that has spread almost to my house. I live several houses away from them. The bamboo has reached the house next door to mine. Is there anything that can be done about this? We live within the Winston-Salem limits.
S.S.
Answer: There are no ordinances that allow the city vegetation management department to take any action, said Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for Winston-Salem.
“Obviously, when the bamboo reaches her property, she can take measures to eradicate it, but I am not sure of any pre-measures,” he said.
Bruce Bailiff, the code enforcement senior project supervisor for the city, said bamboo is considered grass and falls under the weeded lot ordinance in Chapter 62. It has to be less than 8 inches tall to be in compliance.
"City Ordinance does not address the spread across property lines," Bailiff said. "This makes the spread and any impact a civil matter between property owners.
"If the bamboo is greater than 8 inches in height, the property address can be reported to CityLink, 311 or (336) 727-8000, for investigation and for review by code enforcement staff," Bailiff said.
Q: When will the state upgrade Peacehaven Road between U.S. 421 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road? Most of the three mile stretch requires a vehicle to bounce along over the bumpy uneven surface. It is annoying and bad for tired on any make or model.
J.L.
Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation engineer for Forsyth County, said that the road will be resurfaced.
“Peacehaven Road (SR 1891) between U.S. 421 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road is scheduled for resurfacing during the spring/summer of 2022, subject to available funding.”
