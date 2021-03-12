Ask SAM: When will flights to New York City from PTI resume?

Q: When will daily direct fights be reinstated from Greensboro to New York City?
A.B.B.
Answer: The news from Kaley Skantz, the marketing and customer relations officer for Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, wasn’t good, at least for now. “Unfortunately, we have not received word from any of our airlines regarding the return of NYC service. We are anxiously awaiting the return of these routes, and when they do return we will most certainly share that news on our social media and on our website: flyfrompti.com,” she said.
Q: If senior citizens are not required to file income taxes, will they be able to get the $1,400 from the COVID-19 relief plan? They draw only their Social Security check for income. Some seniors seem to think they won’t receive a payment because no income taxes were filed because they didn’t draw enough to file taxes.
T.W.
Answer: Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the IRS explained how seniors can get the third stimulus payment. “If the individuals entered their information into the IRS Non-Filer tool prior to Nov. 21, 2020, it will be sufficient for the third round of payments as well. If not, they can use the below link to file a free 2020 tax return based on their income. If Social Security is the only income, they will be under the $72,000 income threshold to be eligible for the Free File. The IRS is sending the COVID-19 relief plan payments out based off of information on file including 2019 tax returns, 2020 tax returns, and the IRS Non-Filer tool. Here is the link to the free filer tool www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.
Q: What is going on with utility bills? They have been through the roof all year. I am not using any more power, gas, or water than I have in years past. This did not start until the New Year.
R.M.
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the west region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas explained how energy usage is calculated and the factors that can go into an increase of a utility bill.
“Energy use is very weather dependent because heating and cooling systems are the biggest energy users in most homes. In the Duke Energy Carolinas territory in North Carolina, January 2021 was 12% colder than January 2020.
In January 2021 there were 43% more heating degree days compared to January 2020. Heating-degree days measure the impact outside temperatures have on heating needs and energy use. It calculates the difference between the average daily temperature and 65 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the point where no indoor heating may be necessary.
The best way to track and understand your usage in near-real time is to register your Duke Energy account online. Once registered you can access previous bills — up to 24 months — and look at your energy usage by the week, day and hour. Click “Menu,” “My Usage & Savings” and then “Energy Usage.” Customers can also view usage information from the Duke Energy App, available in the App and Google Play stores.”
