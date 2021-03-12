Ask SAM: When will flights to New York City from PTI resume?

Q: When will daily direct fights be reinstated from Greensboro to New York City?

A.B.B.

Answer: The news from Kaley Skantz, the marketing and customer relations officer for Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, wasn’t good, at least for now. “Unfortunately, we have not received word from any of our airlines regarding the return of NYC service. We are anxiously awaiting the return of these routes, and when they do return we will most certainly share that news on our social media and on our website: flyfrompti.com,” she said.

Q: If senior citizens are not required to file income taxes, will they be able to get the $1,400 from the COVID-19 relief plan? They draw only their Social Security check for income. Some seniors seem to think they won’t receive a payment because no income taxes were filed because they didn’t draw enough to file taxes.

T.W.