Ask SAM: When will Kimberly Van Scoy return to WXII?

Q: When will Kimberly Van Scoy be back on WXII? She's been gone a long time.
Answer: She will return to WXII News Thursday. Van Scoy has been out since she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last June. Michelle Butt, the president and general of WXII, said in an email that Van Scoy will co-anchor the noon newscast with Talitha Vickers. Initially, she will appear remotely from home, but hopes to be back in the studio this summer.
“I feel so incredibly blessed to be coming back to work,” said Van Scoy. “I know it’s possible in part because of all of the thoughts and prayers from so many across the Triad. They truly kept me going.”
She has been with the station for 20 years covering health news. Van Scoy also co-anchored the 5 and 6 a.m. newscasts with DaVonté McKenith.
Q: The Salem Creek crossing near Salem Lake on the Salem Creek Greenway has been getting more difficult to cross because of a clogged culvert. This affects the walkers, runners, and cyclists that use the greenway. Some people are attempting to cross the creek with ropes or homemade stone bridges. Is the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department aware of this issue? Are they working to fix it?
Answer: William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department, said that several city departments are working on the issue.
“This is an issue that the city's Recreation and Parks Department, City/County planning department, city DOT, and the city's engineering department are currently working on providing a solution.
“Although we're aware of the issue, it is not as simple as it seems," Royston said. "Because the areas in question are in the creek, there are restrictions that limit the types of solutions that we can move forward with. We understand that it's an inconvenience but are working diligently to address it as quickly as possible.”
Q: What’s going on with the Fitness Center at Kernersville? It has been closed for more than a year. We haven't heard a word from the management. My wife and I prepaid for a year and haven't been able to go.
Answer: The Fitness Center at Kernersville is owned by Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Eryn Johnson, a spokesperson for Baptist, said no reopening date has been set.
“The nature of the facility repair issue requires more extensive restoration than previously estimated and the center wants to ensure it reopens with a safe environment for everyone," Jonson said. "Membership questions can be emailed to hpfitnesscenterkvill@wakehealth.edu.”
Emergency drill at PTI
There will be an emergency disaster exercise at Piedmont Triad International Airport from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. There may be increased traffic around the airport. Smoke and fire may be visible on the southwest side of the airport.
The drill will give emergency responders an opportunity to use their skills under emergency conditions.
Social distancing and face-covering guidelines will be followed.
