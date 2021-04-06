Ask SAM: When will Kimberly Van Scoy return to WXII?

Q: When will Kimberly Van Scoy be back on WXII? She's been gone a long time.

N.P.

Answer: She will return to WXII News Thursday. Van Scoy has been out since she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last June. Michelle Butt, the president and general of WXII, said in an email that Van Scoy will co-anchor the noon newscast with Talitha Vickers. Initially, she will appear remotely from home, but hopes to be back in the studio this summer.

“I feel so incredibly blessed to be coming back to work,” said Van Scoy. “I know it’s possible in part because of all of the thoughts and prayers from so many across the Triad. They truly kept me going.”

She has been with the station for 20 years covering health news. Van Scoy also co-anchored the 5 and 6 a.m. newscasts with DaVonté McKenith.

Q: The Salem Creek crossing near Salem Lake on the Salem Creek Greenway has been getting more difficult to cross because of a clogged culvert. This affects the walkers, runners, and cyclists that use the greenway. Some people are attempting to cross the creek with ropes or homemade stone bridges. Is the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department aware of this issue? Are they working to fix it?