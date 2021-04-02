Ask SAM: When will Long Drive reopen?

Q: How much longer will Long Drive be closed?

J.E.

Answer: Unfortunately, it will be several more months. Todd Love, a senior civil engineer with the City of Winston-Salem, said that a culvert failed between University Parkway and Ewing Street making the street unsafe for vehicles. The contractor has to replace the pipe culvert and repair the road. “Construction is scheduled for this Summer. We anticipate construction to begin by May and be complete by September 2021,” Love said.

Q: From the walking trails at Tanglewood Park we can see literally dozens of fallen trees and limbs in the nearby wooded areas and many others with branches looking very vulnerable to an upcoming storm. Who is responsible for removing these fallen trees and limbs? And when will it be done?

J.L.

Answer: There was damage at county parks from ice storms during the winter, but crews have been cleaning it up, said Mike Anderson, the parks and recreation director for Forsyth County. “Our crews have cleaned the majority of debris up from the public use areas. If the reference is to trees out in the woods in non-direct public use areas we traditional(ly) do not clean those up and leave them in a natural state,” Anderson said.