Ask SAM: When will Long Drive reopen?

Q: How much longer will Long Drive be closed?
J.E.
Answer: Unfortunately, it will be several more months. Todd Love, a senior civil engineer with the City of Winston-Salem, said that a culvert failed between University Parkway and Ewing Street making the street unsafe for vehicles. The contractor has to replace the pipe culvert and repair the road. “Construction is scheduled for this Summer. We anticipate construction to begin by May and be complete by September 2021,” Love said.
Q: From the walking trails at Tanglewood Park we can see literally dozens of fallen trees and limbs in the nearby wooded areas and many others with branches looking very vulnerable to an upcoming storm. Who is responsible for removing these fallen trees and limbs? And when will it be done?
J.L.
Answer: There was damage at county parks from ice storms during the winter, but crews have been cleaning it up, said Mike Anderson, the parks and recreation director for Forsyth County. “Our crews have cleaned the majority of debris up from the public use areas. If the reference is to trees out in the woods in non-direct public use areas we traditional(ly) do not clean those up and leave them in a natural state,” Anderson said.
Free leaf mulch giveaway begins todayWinston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has announced the annual leaf mulch giveaway beginning Friday and continuing on Saturdays, April 3, 10, 17, and 24. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The giveaway will be held at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall. Free leaf mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while the supply lasts. Operators will load your vehicle.
All citizens and employees must practice safe distancing. Only staff can load vehicles. To avoid close contact, citizens will not be allowed to exit vehicles to load mulch themselves.
Free mulch is for homeowners only in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over 1 ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. Homeowners who hire contractors to haul mulch for residential use must follow all vehicle guidelines listed above.
All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. Before departing, citizens will be directed to a safe area to exit the vehicle and secure their load with a tarp. If you do not have a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded.
For more information, go to cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Yard-Waste-Disposal or call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
Two Northwest Boulevard closures scheduled for week of April 5The block of Northwest Boulevard between Hawthorne and Reynolda roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through next April 9, for the repair of a sinkhole at Wiley Middle School. Work is expected to be completed and the street reopened on April 9, weather permitting. The contractor will post detours.
Also, the portion of Northwest Boulevard between First Street and Hawthorne Road is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday so crews can remove a hazardous tree. Detours will be posted. For more information, call CityLink 311.
