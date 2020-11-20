Ask SAM: When will we be allowed to go 55 mph on Salem Parkway?

Q: The pedestrian bridges and other necessary parts of Salem Parkway are now complete. When is the 55 mph speed limit going to be implemented? Drivers are getting antsy and are already pushing it. I feel like an impediment to traffic flow when I drive 45.

G.F.

Answer: The new, higher speed limits are coming.

Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County said, “The new speed limits signs on Salem Parkway will be installed between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”

Q: I voted two weeks early in Forsyth County. When can I expect to see the confirmation of my vote on the NC State Board of Elections website?

D.P.

Answer: The voter history section of your registration is updated once all the post election counts and canvasses are completed.