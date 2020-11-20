Ask SAM: When will we be allowed to go 55 mph on Salem Parkway?

Q: The pedestrian bridges and other necessary parts of Salem Parkway are now complete. When is the 55 mph speed limit going to be implemented? Drivers are getting antsy and are already pushing it. I feel like an impediment to traffic flow when I drive 45.
G.F.
Answer: The new, higher speed limits are coming.
Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County said, “The new speed limits signs on Salem Parkway will be installed between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”
Q: I voted two weeks early in Forsyth County. When can I expect to see the confirmation of my vote on the NC State Board of Elections website?
D.P.
Answer: The voter history section of your registration is updated once all the post election counts and canvasses are completed.
Here's the information from the N.C. State Board of Elections: “If you voted in person during the one-stop early voting period from October 15–31, you can find that your vote counted in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the Voter Search database. Under North Carolina law, all early votes – by-mail or in-person – are considered absentee votes. If you voted during the early voting period, your “Absentee Status” will show “VALID RETURN,” the “Return Method” will be “IN PERSON” and your “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED.” Your ballot status also will show up in the “Voter History” section as soon as your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record. This may take a couple of weeks or longer.”
Q: Why doesn’t the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street have a street marker to identify these streets?
M.C.D.
Answer: The signs will be back soon, said Jeff Fansler, deputy director of the city's Department of Transportation.
“The street signs are typically maintained by the City of Winston-Salem within the municipal limits of Winston-Salem," he said. "However, these street signs were removed when the traffic signal was modified during the Business 40 project. The contractor who performed the work is responsible for replacing these signs and they have been made aware that they need to be reinstalled.”
Q: When is the deadline for the removal of political signs? Who can we call if they are not removed by the required date?
J.L.
Answer: According to General Statute 136-32, compliant political signs - ones legally in the right-of-way - are permitted starting on the 30th day before the start of early voting and ending on the 10th day after the primary or election day.
The election was Nov. 3 and the signs should have been taken down by Nov. 13.
"Per the N.C. General Statutes, city staff may not remove political signs from state-maintained roads until after 30 days have passed from the General/Primary Elections," said a spokesman for the city zoning department. "City staff may remove political signs in the rights-of-way of city-maintained streets."
As for taking down signs yourself, you can always take them down if they are in the portion of the right-of-way that is on your property. Otherwise, the city asks that civilians not take down signs themselves. Instead, you should call City Link at 336-727-8000 or 311 to report such signs and "allow city staff to investigate and remove, if applicable, or take other appropriate enforcement actions," the spokesman said.
