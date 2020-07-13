Q: I cycle Salem Creek Greenway all the time and I don’t see the goats out there this year. Is there a reason for that?
Answer: “The contractor that was responsible for the goats that managed vegetation no longer provides the service,” said Johnnie Taylor, director of operations for the city of Winston-Salem. However, he and city manager Lee Garrity both said that city staff is currently in negotiations to bring the goats back as soon as possible.
The goats were brought in to help keep the kudzu at bay in that area.
PHOTOS: Goats on the greenway
Goats
Reuben the goat, one of many goats from Wells Farm Goats at the Salem Creek Greenway clearing Kudzu and other vegetation.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
A goat from Wells Farm Goats clears Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Goats from Wells Farm Goats clear Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, sets up a temporary fence to contain goats as the clear Kudzu and other vegetation along the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, pets Reuben on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, hauls temporary fencing as he prepares to move his goats from one paddock to another along the Salem Creek Greenway on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, sets up temporary fencing as he prepares to move his goats from one paddock to another along the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, sets up temporary fencing as he prepares to move his goats from one paddock to another along the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, leads his goats from one paddock to another along the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, leads his goats from one paddock to another along the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Goats from Wells Farm Goats clear Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Goats from Wells Farm Goats clear Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Goats from Wells Farm Goats clear Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
A goat from Wells Farm Goats clears Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
A goat from Wells Farm Goats clears Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Goats from Wells Farm Goats at the Salem Creek Greenway on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
A goat from Wells Farm Goats clears Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, leads his goats across a bridge over Salem Creek to a new paddock along the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Goats from Wells Farm Goats clear Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
Jake Dorner, manager of Wells Farm Goats, leads his goats across a bridge over Salem Creek to a new paddock along the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
A goat from Wells Farm Goats clears Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Goats
A goat from Wells Farm Goats clears Kudzu and other vegetation at the Salem Creek Greenway.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.