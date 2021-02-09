Ask SAM: Where can I donate medications I don't need?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rachel Zimmer, DNP, the director of Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Mobile Health Clinic, said their program will accept medication donations. “We gladly accept unopened and unexpired medications and are always grateful for our community’s support. Our Mobile Health Clinic provides free health care to those without insurance, and donations such as these enable us to better meet the needs of those we serve. People wishing to donate can email Mobileclinic@wakehealth.edu, visit www.WakeHealth.edu/MobileClinic or call 743-212-2021.”

A druggist . . . and more

This originally ran Sept. 5, 1999

For more than 40 years, Rufus Hairston operated his drugstore under a simple philosophy: Love people and serve them well.

Hairston's store was part pharmacy, part corner store, part meeting place. He was one of the few black pharmacists around, and he drew customers from a wide area.

Hairston started his store in 1919 with Cicero Neely on Church and Third streets. During the next two decades, the shop would move to different storefronts on that corner, eventually settling in the Medical Arts Building. After Neely died in 1937, Hairston became the sole owner.