Ask SAM: Where can I donate medications I don't need?

Q: What agencies will accept unopened prescriptions or other medications with valid dates?
Answer: There are several free pharmacies in Winston-Salem.
Eileen Aysuo, the executive director of the Shalom Project Medical Clinic, said her organization will take “medications in their original packaging that are unopened and are not expired. If a medication requires refrigeration, there needs to be some record of that for us to receive those. Otherwise, we will not be able to accept those medications. Individuals can contact us at 336-721-0606 if they would like to donate.”
“Crisis Control Ministry does typically accept unopened prescription medicine with a valid date,” said Abbey McCall, the director of community and volunteer relations at the Crisis Control.
Currently the agency is not accepting medicine donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Crisis Control pharmacy at 336-724-2649.
Timothy J. Clontz, the executive director of the Community Care Center, said that his organization will “accept unopened and sealed medications/prescriptions with valid dates. The one exception is that we do not accept any narcotics.”
To donate medications/prescriptions, call Jarrod Hudson at 336-723-7904. To donate supplies, call Norma Ortiz at 336-723-7904, ext. 117.
Rachel Zimmer, DNP, the director of Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Mobile Health Clinic, said their program will accept medication donations. “We gladly accept unopened and unexpired medications and are always grateful for our community’s support. Our Mobile Health Clinic provides free health care to those without insurance, and donations such as these enable us to better meet the needs of those we serve. People wishing to donate can email Mobileclinic@wakehealth.edu, visit www.WakeHealth.edu/MobileClinic or call 743-212-2021.”
A druggist . . . and more
This originally ran Sept. 5, 1999
For more than 40 years, Rufus Hairston operated his drugstore under a simple philosophy: Love people and serve them well.
Hairston's store was part pharmacy, part corner store, part meeting place. He was one of the few black pharmacists around, and he drew customers from a wide area.
Hairston started his store in 1919 with Cicero Neely on Church and Third streets. During the next two decades, the shop would move to different storefronts on that corner, eventually settling in the Medical Arts Building. After Neely died in 1937, Hairston became the sole owner.
"All it takes is service ... If you've got what the people need and treat them right — with courtesy — they'll come to you ... they bring you problems, person and business," he said in 1954.
"That's what I've always emphasized in my business. They want to feel that you are sincere, and will treat them right. Of course you know why they are sometimes afraid. Too many have been tricked out of their money."
Hairston served as president of the National Pharmaceutical Association, and was an active fundraiser and chairman of the Patterson Avenue branch of the YMCA-YWCA, and a director of the local Red Cross and Goodwill Industries chapters. He was also a trustee of what was then Winston-Salem Teachers College and later for Shaw University in Raleigh.
Hairston estimated in 1954 that he had already filled more than 400,000 prescriptions. And that wasn't counting refills.
He died June 17, 1971.
