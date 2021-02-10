Ask SAM: Where can I find Lawrence Welk Show DVDs?

Q: I’m looking for a needle in a haystack. I have an 83-year-old father who wants nothing more than to watch Lawrence Welk episodes 24/7. I have exhausted every possible means to find the entire Lawrence Welk series, color episodes only, from eBay, Amazon and so on — to no avail. I have only been able to find four episodes here and there. Can you possibly assist?
Answer: The reason you can't find any Lawrence Welk DVDs is because they don't exist. Susie Dowdy, the publicist for the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, which has produced several Lawrence Welk specials said, “We syndicate the series therefore no DVDs are available for purchase. Any found on the internet are made by fans and are illegal. We do have DVDs of our specials but those are few and only available through stations for a pledge of support."
OETA syndicates The Lawrence Welk Show to other public television stations throughout the country.
PBS NC, formerly known as UNC-TV, is no longer running The Lawrence Welk Show.
The other library
This first ran on Feb. 10, 1998
Based on the number of books it had when it opened, the George Moses Horton branch of the Carnegie Public Library here wasn’t much to talk about. It had only 600 volumes.
But when the branch began operations Feb. 16, 1927, the little library made an enormous impact on Winston-Salem. The city already had a Carnegie library at Third and Cherry streets, and had had it for more than 20 years. But it was for white residents only.
The Horton branch was for the city’s Black residents, and it consisted of a reading room in the “colored YWCA” on Chestnut Street. Its operations were overseen by the other library, but three women, Mrs. Rufus Hairston, Mrs. M.Y. Ray and Mrs. Alvan B. Jones, donated their time to work at the branch during its hours of operation, which were mainly in the afternoon.
George Horton was a Black poet who was born a slave in Northampton County in the late 1700s. He grew up in Chatham County, and as a young man would visit the University of North Carolina and sell poems to students. He also wrote more serious poems, including some of the first on slavery written by a slave.
According to a story in the Twin-City Sentinel, the opening of the library branch was well attended by white and Black city leaders. The paper wrote: “Those in charge express themselves as being encouraged by the interest manifested yesterday at the formal opening and say they feel sure that there will be a large patronage.”
Although Jim Crow was the law of the land, the 1920s were a boom time in Winston-Salem. Tobacco was king, the economy was expanding and the city was the largest in the state. That prosperous climate made it easier for the city’s white residents to extend services, albeit within limits, to the Blacks who were filling up the city’s east and north sides.
At the Horton branch, for example, many of the books were bought through a fundraiser put on by the Twin-City Glee Club.
The Horton branch stayed at the YWCA for four years. It then moved to the Bruce Building on East Sixth Street and was given a second room in 1937.
It was replaced in 1954 by the East Winston branch of the City-County Public Library, which had about 9,000 volumes when it opened. That branch is now called the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center Branch Library.
