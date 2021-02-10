Ask SAM: Where can I find Lawrence Welk Show DVDs?

But when the branch began operations Feb. 16, 1927, the little library made an enormous impact on Winston-Salem. The city already had a Carnegie library at Third and Cherry streets, and had had it for more than 20 years. But it was for white residents only.

The Horton branch was for the city’s Black residents, and it consisted of a reading room in the “colored YWCA” on Chestnut Street. Its operations were overseen by the other library, but three women, Mrs. Rufus Hairston, Mrs. M.Y. Ray and Mrs. Alvan B. Jones, donated their time to work at the branch during its hours of operation, which were mainly in the afternoon.

George Horton was a Black poet who was born a slave in Northampton County in the late 1700s. He grew up in Chatham County, and as a young man would visit the University of North Carolina and sell poems to students. He also wrote more serious poems, including some of the first on slavery written by a slave.

According to a story in the Twin-City Sentinel, the opening of the library branch was well attended by white and Black city leaders. The paper wrote: “Those in charge express themselves as being encouraged by the interest manifested yesterday at the formal opening and say they feel sure that there will be a large patronage.”