Ask SAM: Where can I recycle medicine bottles?

Q: My sister and her husband are in their 80s and do not have a computer. How can they sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine without internet access? Most places require you to sign up on the internet for your appointment. They want to get the vaccine but do not know how they can make an appointment.

S.C.

Answer: In addition to online appointments, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health has a call center that you can schedule an appointment through. Daniel Lemons, the director of environmental health at the health department said that “residents can schedule the appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling the new call center at 336-360-5260. New appointments are added on a weekly basis based on the amount of vaccine Forsyth County Public Health is allocated by the state. There are a limited number of appointments and they usually fill up very quickly. Vaccine supply is currently limited and residents are urged to be patient.”