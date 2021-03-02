Ask SAM: Where did the Journal e-edition link go?

Q: Where did the e-edition go. I am a print subscriber and for a couple of weeks it no longer comes up when I use the WS Journal icon on my iPad.

Answer: For J.W. and others who can’t find the link to the Journal’s e-edition, Ragan Robinson, the digital editor for Journalnow and the Winston-Salem Journal, explains what happened and what to do: “Our apologies for the missing link to your e-edition. You can find our e-edition daily at journalnow.com/eedition/. A technical glitch has cause that link to disappear from our app, but our developers are working to re-establish it. In the meantime, we also have an option to send the link to your inbox daily via our ‘digital delivery’ e-edition newsletter. To sign up, click the e-edition box on this page and enter your email address: journalnow.com/newsletters/“