Ask SAM: Where did the Journal e-edition link go?

Q: Where did the e-edition go. I am a print subscriber and for a couple of weeks it no longer comes up when I use the WS Journal icon on my iPad.
J.W.
Answer: For J.W. and others who can’t find the link to the Journal’s e-edition, Ragan Robinson, the digital editor for Journalnow and the Winston-Salem Journal, explains what happened and what to do: “Our apologies for the missing link to your e-edition. You can find our e-edition daily at journalnow.com/eedition/. A technical glitch has cause that link to disappear from our app, but our developers are working to re-establish it. In the meantime, we also have an option to send the link to your inbox daily via our ‘digital delivery’ e-edition newsletter. To sign up, click the e-edition box on this page and enter your email address: journalnow.com/newsletters/“
Q: My elderly aunt is in need of assistance with changing/updating her will. Since the elder law clinic at Wake Forest is no longer available, what are her other options for legal assistance on a limited income?
M.S.
Answer: Kate Mewhinney, a professor emeritus at the Wake Forest School of Law, had several suggestions. She is the former managing attorney for the Elder Law Clinic.
1. Contact the Senior Services’ Help Line for leads.
2. Legal Aid of NC (has a senior hotline!).
3. In the outlying counties, Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. (YVEDDI) might be of help, as they sometimes pay for private attorneys to assist low-income elders. YVEDDI covers Davie, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties.
4. See if this other WFU Law Clinic can be of help: community-clinic.law.wfu.edu/ or has suggestions.
5. Have another family member offer to cover the cost of a private attorney, which is allowed if the attorney complies with certain ethics rules (primarily, the aunt would have to consent and the attorney would have to agree not to be influenced/controlled by the party who paid the legal fee).
Senior Services Inc. Help Line
From the website you can directly fill out a request for help form or email them.
336-724-2040
Sandra S. Rinaldi of Senior Services said that there is a free 4ALL Statewide Service Day, a public service program of the N.C. Bar Foundation. Attorneys throughout the state will provide free legal advice. It will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. It is open to adults and there is no income level requirement. The number to call for Winston-Salem and Greensboro/Triad is 336-355-6262.
Legal Aid of NC Winston-Salem office
The Winston-Salem office serves Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties
102 W. Third St., Suite. 460, Winston-Salem,
336-725-9162
Wake Forest University Community Law & Business Clinic
Office Hours: 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday – Friday
Office telephone number: 336-758-4950
E-mail: clbc@wfu.edu
Update from Fiddle and Bow Society
David Mandel with the Fiddle and Bow Society gave us an update on what is going on with them. “We are still alive, but not presenting any performances until probably fall 2021 due to the state’s mandate on public gatherings. We also want to make sure that those who show up to our concerts are confident of the safety of their attendance.”
