Ask SAM: Where do I go for my COVID vaccination?

Q: About a month ago, my wife and I called the Novant Health number to make an appointment for the COVID vaccination. We are regular Novant patients and in our 80s. We were given March 4 as the date and the 600 Highland Oaks location. But driving by that location, to confirm the address, we saw a sign on the door that said that the facility had been moved to the former Sears store. What our question is: will our vaccination day and time still be honored? We have not heard from Novant about this and it is impossible to talk to someone at the Novant office. There must be a lot of people like us who would have the same question.