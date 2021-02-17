Ask SAM: Where do I go for my COVID vaccination?

Q: About a month ago, my wife and I called the Novant Health number to make an appointment for the COVID vaccination. We are regular Novant patients and in our 80s. We were given March 4 as the date and the 600 Highland Oaks location. But driving by that location, to confirm the address, we saw a sign on the door that said that the facility had been moved to the former Sears store. What our question is: will our vaccination day and time still be honored? We have not heard from Novant about this and it is impossible to talk to someone at the Novant office. There must be a lot of people like us who would have the same question.
R.P.
Answer: A Novant spokesman said that your appointment date and time are the same, just the location has changed. “Yes, this patient’s appointment is still scheduled. Patients who were scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Novant Health Medical Group – Highland Oaks, should have received notification that their appointment location has changed."
The spokesman said that effective Jan. 25 the Novant location for vaccinations is the former Sears store at Hanes Mall. Patients are asked to wear a mask to their appointment. The appointment will take about 30 minutes. If you need to change or cancel your scheduled appointment, use MyChart if you have an account. If you do not have internet access or need assistance with scheduling, call 855-648-2248 and someone will help.
Q: I have a dishwasher and a portable standup (on wheels) heater/air conditioner that I need to get rid of. Can I take them to the Hanes Mill Road landfill or must I go to 3RC Recycling?
R.G.
Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that both items are white goods and should be disposed of at the Hanes Mill Road landfill. White goods include such appliances as stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers, fireplace inserts and oil or wood heaters. For more information about what can go to the landfill, go to www.cityofws.org/1281/White-Goods-Scrap-Tires-Other-Wastes.
Free yarn
A reader has an accumulation of unused yarn she wants to donate to a church or other organization that would put it to good use. Let SAM know if your group can use it and we’ll pass the word on to the donor.
Job well done
The Give A Kid A Coat program ended its 34th annual collection on Saturday, Feb. 13. This year 17,211 coats were donated. The program, which began in 1987, has collected, cleaned, and given away more than 923,900 coats.
Pet food, wood shavings give away
Fur-Ever Friends of NC and Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry will give away dog and cat food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will also give away wood shavings to put in dog houses for warmth. There will be three locations in Winston-Salem for pick up:
* Compare Foods /Family Dollar parking lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and New Walkertown Road.
* Habitat Restore parking lot, 608 Coliseum Drive
* The Iconic Shell Station, 1111 E. Sprague St.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101