Q: How can I get in touch with the local political parties to complain about a rude campaign worker who was going door to door in my neighborhood?
R.A.
Answer: Here is the contact information for the local Democratic, Libertarian and Republican party headquarters, where you can contact officials to express your thoughts about their volunteers.
Forsyth County Republican Party
Phone: 336-724-6000
Email: AaronBerlinGOP@gmail.com
Address: 1411 Plaza West, Suite C, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Contacts for Other Counties: https://www.nc.gop/about/county-parties
Forsyth County Democratic Party
Phone: 336-724-5941
Online: www.fcdpnc.org/contact-us.html
Address: 1128 Burke St., Winston-Salem NC 27101 (note: office is currently closed to the public)
Contacts For Other Counties: https://www.ncdp.org/countyconnect/
Libertarian Party
Phone: 919-283-5295
Online: www.facebook.com/LPofForsythNC/
Address: P.O. Box 28141, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Q: Since schools are not meeting in person, do I need to slow down in school zones in Forsyth County?
A.D.
Answer: Only when kids are in the building, Winston-Salem police said.
"If the school is in session, yes," said Lt. John Morris, a public information officer for the department. "If there are no children at the school, then abide by the recommended speed limit."
Q: Do community shredding events accept spiral notebooks? Will the wire binding damage the equipment?
A.C.
Answer: It depends on who is doing the shredding, so you should ask at each event to make sure. But generally speaking, "yes, spiral binders, paper clips, staples and file hangers are all fine," said David Bray at Shamrock Shredding, which handles many local shredding events (including several in the list below). "We do not shred 3-ring binders, trash or plastic."
Q: Do you know of any upcoming free paper shredding events?
O.H.
Answer: We don't know of any free ones, but there are several coming up that are fundraisers. Here are the shredding events we have heard about in the near future:
Sept. 5: VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352, 9 a.m. to noon at the post headquarters, 618 Edgewood St. in Kernersville. Suggested donations of $5 a box or bag. Shredding will be done by Shamrock Shredding.
Sept. 12: Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 for each file box or bag, with proceeds going to support youth and family ministries. Shredding will be handled by Shamrock Shredding on-site.
Sept. 19: Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Children's Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive NW. A donation of $5 for each box or bag will support the therapeutic riding center. Shredding will be done by Shamrock Shredding.
Sept. 26: Bermuda Run Garden Club fundraiser, 9 a.m. to noon rain or shine at Bermuda Run Town Center parking area, 120 Kinderton Blvd. $5 for each grocery bag or equivalent size box, cash only. Proceeds will go to Davie County community programs.
Oct. 17: Advent Sunday School class of New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, 9 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 14: Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted to support local ministries.
