Ask SAM: Who was Squire? Enslaved man's death uncovers bit of Old Salem history.
St. Philips Moravian Church

Thomas C. Hege, a photographer in Salem, is seen in this picture to the right of the 1861 St. Philips African American church in Salem. After the Civil War the church was enlarged to accommodate the growing congregation and school. In 1914 it became known as St. Philips. In the 1950s the church moved to Happy Hill where a new building was constructed. The congregation had built another church and moved to northern Winston-Salem on Bon Air Avenue but has recently return to the pictured building in Old Salem. The importance of the date â€œ1834â€ inscribed on the image is not known. (Collection of Old Salem Museums & Gardens)

Every once in a while, SAM will get a question about Squire, an enslaved man who was killed in 1844 when the well he was working on collapsed in Salem. 

An archelogy crew from the University of South Carolina found Squire's gravestone while digging in the strangers' graveyard in June 1998.

Squire attended the black Moravian church at the southernmost end of Church Street, where the graveyard was located. The log building was just south of where Moravians built a brick church for slaves in 1861. It was named St. Philips Church in 1914.

From 1816 to 1859, slaves were buried in the strangers' graveyard regardless of whether they were Moravian.

Squire, according to the marker, died July 23, 1844, at age 49. The Moravian congregation in Salem marked his death with this diary entry:

"The sad event occurred that a Negro who because of his real and true Christian behaviour had won for himself general esteem was buried at the digging of a well not far from the wool factory and so lost his life."

The Black church also marked this "violent" death in an entry July 24, 1844, the day of Squire's funeral. The author said that it had taken six hours to bring Squire's body out of the collapsed well.

"He was considered as a God-fearing negro by all who knew him," the report said. "He belonged to the Baptists but he was present in our church every Sunday."

Squire's owner was Francis Fries, a Moravian who was digging a well at his wool mill in the northwest corner of Salem. Fries was a prominent industrialist whose cotton mills later made gray material for Confederate uniforms, among other products.

Fries had bought Squire and his wife, Betty, about a year before the accident, Michael O. Hartley, Old Salem's staff archeologist, said at the time the marker was found.

Fries bought Squire and Betty at a pivotal time for the Moravians, as they struggled with the ethics of keeping slaves. At first, slaves were allowed to become Moravians, attend church with whites and ultimately be buried at God's Acre, the graveyard at the north end of Church Street.

As time passed, thinking changed. Younger Moravians began to regard slaves as a means to economic survival.

Most of the estimated graves in the strangers' graveyard do not have stones either because they never did or because about 30 stones were removed during a renovation of the property in 1913, Ferguson said.

Hartley said that uncovering Squire's grave is a poignant reminder about slaves in Salem.

"We know painfully little about these people," he said. "This draws our attention to Squire and causes us to think, 'Who is this person?' "

Oops

The wrong date for switching to daylight savings time was in an answer Sunday. The correct date to spring forward is March 14. 

