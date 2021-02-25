Ask SAM: Who was Squire? Enslaved man's death uncovers bit of Old Salem history.

Every once in a while, SAM will get a question about Squire, an enslaved man who was killed in 1844 when the well he was working on collapsed in Salem.

An archelogy crew from the University of South Carolina found Squire's gravestone while digging in the strangers' graveyard in June 1998.

Squire attended the black Moravian church at the southernmost end of Church Street, where the graveyard was located. The log building was just south of where Moravians built a brick church for slaves in 1861. It was named St. Philips Church in 1914.

From 1816 to 1859, slaves were buried in the strangers' graveyard regardless of whether they were Moravian.

Squire, according to the marker, died July 23, 1844, at age 49. The Moravian congregation in Salem marked his death with this diary entry:

"The sad event occurred that a Negro who because of his real and true Christian behaviour had won for himself general esteem was buried at the digging of a well not far from the wool factory and so lost his life."

The Black church also marked this "violent" death in an entry July 24, 1844, the day of Squire's funeral. The author said that it had taken six hours to bring Squire's body out of the collapsed well.