Ask SAM: Who was St. Valentine, and why is the name associated with a romance?

Q: Who was the St. Valentine, anyhow, and why was a saint so interested in romance?
Answer: According to tradition, St. Valentine (or Valentinus) was a Roman priest who, sometime around A.D. 270, was jailed and sentenced to be executed for secretly performing Christian wedding ceremonies in violation of an edict from Emperor Claudius II. According to one legend, while waiting in jail for his sentence to be carried out, he restored the sight of his jailer's blind daughter. He wrote a farewell note to her signed "From Your Valentine" the night before his execution.
In the 5th century, the Catholic Church gave Valentine his own day as a way of replacing an ancient Roman fertility festival known as Lupercalia, according to "Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things" by Charles Panati.
"Determined to put an end to this 800-year-old practice, the early church fathers sought a lovers' saint," according to Panati. "They found a likely candidate in Valentine."
As for why the date of Valentine's Day is always Feb. 14, there are competing theories. Some traditions say that St. Valentine was either born or died on Feb. 14; others say that Lupercalia was celebrated on the Ides of February, or Feb. 15, and this was a convenient time to displace one tradition with another. Another story, recounted at History.com, has it that during the Middle Ages, a common belief in France and England was that Feb. 14 was the start of mating season for birds.
At any rate, in A.D. 496, it is said that Pope Gelasius outlawed the Lupercalia festival and replaced it with one in honor of St. Valentine.
Q: When did people first start sending Valentine's Day cards?
Answer: Valentine's greetings date back at least as far as the Middle Ages, according to a history of the holiday published by History.com, with the oldest known Valentine's letter still in existence being a poem written by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife in 1415, in which he refers to her as "my very gentle Valentine."
The Valentine card industry in America got its start in the middle of the 19th century. The first major maker of Valentine cards in the United States was Esther Howland of Worcester, Mass. In 1847, a Valentine card imported from England inspired her to try making her own cards. Her brother carried samples to sell when he traveled for the family's stationery business. They hoped the samples might result in $200 worth of orders; instead they led to $5,000 worth of orders.
Howland hired help to produce the cards, turning the top floor of the family home into "an assembly line of sorts," as the Boston Globe put it in a profile of Howland. Howland's New England Valentine Co. made her wealthy.
Hallmark started in the early 1910s selling picture postcards and expanded to greeting cards in 1915.
Hallmark says about 145 million Valentine's Day cards are exchanged each year industry-wide. That number does not include packaged cards for children's classroom exchanges.
