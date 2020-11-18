Ask SAM: Why are my packages stuck at post office in Butner?

Q: I have placed several online orders that were coming to me through the U.S. Mail. I have tracked each individual package many times. They are not all from the same vendor. They have all wound up in Butner, N.C. at their post office and have not moved since. The last order I placed was received by the Butner Post Office on Nov. 5 and is still there along with at least one other package. How can I contact them to make sure they deliver my package to my local post office so I can receive them?