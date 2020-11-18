Ask SAM: Why are my packages stuck at post office in Butner?

Q: I have placed several online orders that were coming to me through the U.S. Mail. I have tracked each individual package many times. They are not all from the same vendor. They have all wound up in Butner, N.C. at their post office and have not moved since. The last order I placed was received by the Butner Post Office on Nov. 5 and is still there along with at least one other package. How can I contact them to make sure they deliver my package to my local post office so I can receive them?
Answer: SAM reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and sent you a link to fill out a complaint.
In general, though, people can contact USPS by email, phone and through it's website.
Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said, “The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. Customers have a variety of options if they need assistance with mailing or shipping questions, including contacting a supervisor or manager at the local Post Office. Contact information for Post Office locations can be found by searching quick tools at www.usps.com. Other options include calling Greensboro District Consumer Affairs at 336-668-1375, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), contacting @USPSHelp on Twitter, or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.”
Drive-thru food drive
The Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will have a drive-by, contactless food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the following locations:
• Historic Bethabara Park Visitors Center, 2147 Bethabara Road;
• Salem Lake Marina, 815 Salem Lake Road;
• Georgia Taylor Recreation Center; 1471 W. Clemmonsville Road;
• Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 2001 Pittsburgh Ave.;
• Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.; and
• Rupert Bell Recreation Center, 1501 Mount Zion Place.
The food drive is accepting canned food, other non-perishable food, baby food and baby products. There is no limit to how many items may be donated. For every three items, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a Smart TV, an Amazon Echo Show 8 and free passes to Winston Lake Golf Course, city pools and other Recreation and Parks facilities. The drawing for prizes will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page at noon Monday. Winners will also be contacted directly.
The food will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Focus Group
The psychology department at Wake Forest University is looking for people who are interested in taking part in a focus group for a new wellness program that is designed to help people cope with adversity in life.
Examples of adversity include a diagnosis of a serious illness or an illness getting worse, COVID-19 stress, the death of a loved one or a serious accident.
The focus group will consist of four to 10 people and will be recorded over ZOOM. There will be about 11 questions about the adversity, wellness programs and the virtual format. It will take 45 to 90 minutes and you will receive $15 in compensation.
For more information, email kohlersj@wfu.wdu.
