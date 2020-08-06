Q: I live in Belews Creek. The new interstate coming through on U.S. 158 is taking an amazingly long time. Has this company met their deadline? When will the portion of the interstate be completed? Also, I have noticed that the roads in Winston-Salem are terrible — Silas Creek, Peters Creek, as usual Ardmore and even all of downtown roads needs significant repair. What is going on with our local government and why are our roads in such poor condition?
L.H.
Answer: As to your first question, the contractor for the portion of the beltway (future I-74) between U.S. 158 and Salem Parkway is working on final paving for the project, said Pat Ivey with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“This section should open to traffic the week before Labor Day, weather permitting,” Ivey said.
“The next section between U.S. 158 and U.S. 311 in Walkertown is scheduled to open by the end of this year.”
As for the roads in Winston-Salem, “The condition of the road system in general is not what we would like, but the shortfall in transportation revenues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic meant we had to defer some maintenance activities across the state,” Ivey said. “As part of House Bill 77 approved by the General Assembly in June, additional funds were allocated for maintenance activities, which will be beneficial. Moving forward, we will continue working to make sure all roads remain in safe condition until the revenue situation improves.”
Census Update
This week, the U.S. Census Bureau has begun sending out emails in its continuing effort to gather data about the U.S. population. The emails are part of the bureau’s attempt to cut down on the number of home visits they will need to make, and will go out to about 20 million homes for which the bureau has contact information. It will ask you to click on a link provided to complete the census online, and will also give you an opt-out option to avoid getting future emails.
The emails are coming from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov, and people should only respond to emails from that exact address to avoid potential scammers, said Lechelle Yates, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina.
Here are some tips from the BBB to avoid census-related scams:
- The Census Bureau will not hold back stimulus money if you don’t fill out the census. Don’t respond to emails that say otherwise.
- Only visit official websites. Valid U.S. government websites almost always end in “.gov”.
- Never click on links in unsolicited messages. Phishing scams direct you to websites that look official, but these sites may be infected with malware. If you don’t know and trust the person who sent you the message, don’t click on any links.
