Q: I commute on local interstate highways frequently. Since early June, I have not seen any law enforcement on these highways except to work wrecks. It appears a lot of other drivers have noticed as well, since I am routinely passed by cars I’m sure are going 80 mph or higher. I sent an email to the N.C. State Highway Patrol at the beginning of July and they said they would pass my comments along. I never thought that I would be asking for this, but I’d really like to see some speed traps set on these highways.
B.N.
Answer: Michael D. Baker, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said that since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the SHP, like many other organizations, has had to make adjustments in its enforcement procedures with an eye toward ensuring the safety of both their members and the motoring public.
“We are continuously reviewing our approach to traffic enforcement during these unforeseen times and will make every attempt to monitor and respond to egregious motor vehicle law violations,” Baker said.
He said that he has forwarded your inquiry, which had more details about where you had seen potential violations, “to the appropriate section within our agency for their awareness.”
Q: In view of the protests, did Winston-Salem not have a law requiring a permit to protest? Was it rescinded or just not applicable now?
B.B.
Answer: According to Captain J.E. Gomez with the Winston-Salem Police Department, “Due to the number of events and the fluid nature of the protests, it was decided that it would be more effective for WSPD to work one-on-one with event organizers and obtain as much information in advance of the event, such as anticipated routes and numbers of attendees, rather than to rely upon the city’s standard permit process.”
The WSPD encourages organizers to contact their Special Operations Division to coordinate these rallies and events. They can contact Lt. Christopher Fish at 336-997-9664.
“The expectation is that all rallies/protests comply with applicable City/County Ordinances and North Carolina General Statutes,” Gomez said.
Q: I’m told that this email I am forwarding to you came from Johns Hopkins Hospital but have not verified that. If you can verify it and its valid, please share it with your readers.
P.R.
Answer: It didn’t come from Johns Hopkins, and some of information included in the email is incorrect or misleading.
This is a common social media post that has been circulating since at least March 23. It is often attributed to Johns Hopkins, though sometimes other sources (also incorrect) are cited. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine put out a statement on March 30 that the rumors here “lack credibility” and pointing out that “rumors and misinformation like this can easily circulate in communities during a crisis.”
AFP Fact Check did a breakdown of each of the claims in the email, which you can find at https://factcheck.afp.com/misleading-coronavirus-information-falsely-attributed-johns-hopkins
Actual information from Johns Hopkins can be found at their Coronavirus Resource Center, https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.